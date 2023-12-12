Turkmenistan Airlines To Launch Connecting Flights From Moscow To Bangkok

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. Turkmenistan Airlines will operate connecting passenger flights on the route Moscow (Russia) – Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) – Bangkok (Thailand) from December 22 this year, Trend reports.

According to the airline, on Friday departure will be carried out from Moscow at 10:55 (GMT+3), arrival in Bangkok at 02:55/+1 (GMT+7), and on Sunday departure from Bangkok at 14:50 (GMT+7), arrival in Moscow at 23:40 (GMT+3).

Meanwhile, from December 15 this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will resume flights on the Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat route, suspended from August 1, 2023.

Furthermore, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of Cathay Pacific Airlines.

These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of Turkmenistan Airlines company, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft.