Turkmenistan Airlines To Launch Connecting Flights From Moscow To Bangkok

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. Turkmenistan Airlines will operate connecting passenger flights on
the route Moscow (Russia) – Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) – Bangkok
(Thailand) from December 22 this year, Trend reports.
According to the airline, on Friday departure will be carried
out from Moscow at 10:55 (GMT+3), arrival in Bangkok at 02:55/+1
(GMT+7), and on Sunday departure from Bangkok at 14:50 (GMT+7),
arrival in Moscow at 23:40 (GMT+3).
Meanwhile, from December 15 this year, Turkmenistan Airlines
will resume flights on the Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat route,
suspended from August 1, 2023.
Furthermore, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan
Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of
Cathay Pacific Airlines.
These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of
Turkmenistan Airlines company, which also owns four Boeing 777-200
(LR) aircraft.
