Heydar Aliyev's Strong Lead Sealed Azerbaijan's Political Stability - Russian Politician

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. With his
political determination, intellect, and people's authority, Heydar
Aliyev was able to ensure political stability in Azerbaijan,
Director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov told
Trend .
He noted that Heydar Aliyev is an outstanding statesman of
Azerbaijan and the world who has successfully solved many key
tasks.
"During the Soviet era, Heydar Aliyev accomplished the first aim
by establishing an economic and, to a lesser extent, cultural
foundation for the future of independent Azerbaijan. Using the laws
and political processes of the time, he was able to utilize the
Soviet Union's resources, ensuring the country's economic
prosperity. As a result, an industrial backbone for Azerbaijan's
future economy was established, as well as large-scale projects in
the country's oil and gas industry," the Russian political
scientist said.
He mentioned that the second significant historical task was
solved by Heydar Aliyev during Azerbaijan's independence.
"It was a real feat, as Heydar Aliyev was able to prevent the
unfolding civil war in Azerbaijan. The country was gradually
sinking into the vortex of civil conflict due to radical and
unprofessional activities. Heydar Aliyev, with his political will,
wisdom, and authority among the people, managed to prevent the war
and establish a stable government," he emphasized.
In addition, he added that the National Leader, based on the
experience of other countries, first of all Türkiye and Russia,
also created modern state institutions at that time as well as laid
the foundations of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector.
"The contract of the century is a real miracle. Heydar Aliyev
managed to attract Western corporations to invest in rapid
development as well as the introduction of technologies. At the
same time, almost all revenues from oil and gas production are
directed to the budget of Azerbaijan. How he managed to achieve
this remains somewhat of a managerial mystery, but as a result, a
solid financial and economic base has been created for Azerbaijan's
economic, social, and military development. It was the money coming
from the oil and gas sector that served as the basis for the
development of the Army, which ensured the liberation of the
Karabakh region and its full reunification with Azerbaijan," he
said.
Markov said he was very happy that he had the opportunity to
meet personally with Heydar Aliyev.
"Undoubtedly, this was a man from whom great power emanated. He
was a powerful political leader. One could say that the glow of
history always hovered over him. He created history both in Soviet
times and in the era of independent Azerbaijan," he concluded.
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107581515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.