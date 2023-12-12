Heydar Aliyev's Strong Lead Sealed Azerbaijan's Political Stability - Russian Politician

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. With his political determination, intellect, and people's authority, Heydar Aliyev was able to ensure political stability in Azerbaijan, Director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov told Trend .

He noted that Heydar Aliyev is an outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan and the world who has successfully solved many key tasks.

"During the Soviet era, Heydar Aliyev accomplished the first aim by establishing an economic and, to a lesser extent, cultural foundation for the future of independent Azerbaijan. Using the laws and political processes of the time, he was able to utilize the Soviet Union's resources, ensuring the country's economic prosperity. As a result, an industrial backbone for Azerbaijan's future economy was established, as well as large-scale projects in the country's oil and gas industry," the Russian political scientist said.

He mentioned that the second significant historical task was solved by Heydar Aliyev during Azerbaijan's independence.

"It was a real feat, as Heydar Aliyev was able to prevent the unfolding civil war in Azerbaijan. The country was gradually sinking into the vortex of civil conflict due to radical and unprofessional activities. Heydar Aliyev, with his political will, wisdom, and authority among the people, managed to prevent the war and establish a stable government," he emphasized.

In addition, he added that the National Leader, based on the experience of other countries, first of all Türkiye and Russia, also created modern state institutions at that time as well as laid the foundations of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector.

"The contract of the century is a real miracle. Heydar Aliyev managed to attract Western corporations to invest in rapid development as well as the introduction of technologies. At the same time, almost all revenues from oil and gas production are directed to the budget of Azerbaijan. How he managed to achieve this remains somewhat of a managerial mystery, but as a result, a solid financial and economic base has been created for Azerbaijan's economic, social, and military development. It was the money coming from the oil and gas sector that served as the basis for the development of the Army, which ensured the liberation of the Karabakh region and its full reunification with Azerbaijan," he said.

Markov said he was very happy that he had the opportunity to meet personally with Heydar Aliyev.

"Undoubtedly, this was a man from whom great power emanated. He was a powerful political leader. One could say that the glow of history always hovered over him. He created history both in Soviet times and in the era of independent Azerbaijan," he concluded.