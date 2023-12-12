Russia Increases Number Of Warships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are four Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with no missile carriers among them.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine's South reported on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



"There are four warships of the enemy's so-called fleet at sea, including three in the Black Sea and 1 in the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers are in their basing points," the post says.

As reported, as of 08:00 on December 12, Russia deployed two warships to the Black Sea, and one warship to the Sea of Azov. There were no missile carriers among them.