Zelensky Speaks With UEFA President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. The parties exchanged views on current geopolitical and sports matters.

That's according to the UEFA press service , Ukrinform reports.



“The UEFA President expressed his unwavering support and admiration for Ukraine and the courage of its people in these difficult times and conveyed hope for a swift and peaceful resolution that would bring stability and prosperity to Ukraine,” the press release says.

Čeferin also wished the Ukraine national team the best of luck for their upcoming playoff matches for UEFA EURO 2024.

The President of Ukraine, in turn, expressed gratitude to UEFA for promoting peace, tolerance and justice through its tournaments, as well as for the support that the European football governing body has given to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

As reported by Ukrinform, in April, the 47th UEFA Congress, held in Lisbon (Portugal), re-elected Alexander Čeferin as UEFA President for another four years.