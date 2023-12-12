Construction Of Railway & Bus Station Complex Started In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The construction of the railway and bus station complex has
started in Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) JSC telling at an
interview.
He said that final coordination works are underway in the
project.
"Currently, two of our projects are being implemented in
Garabagh. One of them is the Barda-Aghdam project, the major part
of which has already been completed."
He notes that the railway line has been built up to the city of
Aghdam.
"In general, 85 percent of the project has been completed. Only
the last stations - Tazakend, Barda, Kochari stations are being
built and will be completed soon."
R. Rustamov said that 45 percent of the work on the
Horadiz-Aghband project has been completed. The project is being
implemented quickly. The completion of the project is planned for
2025.
