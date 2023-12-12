               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Construction Of Railway & Bus Station Complex Started In Aghdam


12/12/2023 9:24:04 AM

The construction of the railway and bus station complex has started in Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) JSC telling at an interview.

He said that final coordination works are underway in the project.

"Currently, two of our projects are being implemented in Garabagh. One of them is the Barda-Aghdam project, the major part of which has already been completed."

He notes that the railway line has been built up to the city of Aghdam.

"In general, 85 percent of the project has been completed. Only the last stations - Tazakend, Barda, Kochari stations are being built and will be completed soon."

R. Rustamov said that 45 percent of the work on the Horadiz-Aghband project has been completed. The project is being implemented quickly. The completion of the project is planned for 2025.

