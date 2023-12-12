Green Party: At COP29 In Azerbaijan, Expect Progress On Long-Term Climate Finance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"We expect progress on long-term climate finance at COP29 in
Azerbaijan," President of the Green Party in Senegal Baye Salla Mar
told reporters on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai
(UAE), Azernews reports.
"We thank the UAE for the successful organization of COP28. Here
we have great progress in terms of contributions to the Loss and
Damage Fund. We congratulate Azerbaijan as the host of COP29. We
hope that logistical problems will be solved and significant
progress in long-term climate finance will be noted," the Party
President emphasized.
It should be noted that the Eastern European Regional Group has
chosen Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),
which was officially announced on 11 December during the COP28
conference in Dubai. COP29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in
November 2024.
It should be recalled that in addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia
and Bulgaria have put forward their candidatures. However, on 7
December 2023, after direct negotiations between the Office of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime
Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in
support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed Armenia's example and also
withdrew its candidature.
