Criminal Liability Is Established For Demonstrations Aimed At Violating Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Criminal liability is established for the demonstration,
distribution, manufacture, acquisition, purchase, wearing, or
transport of attributes and symbols aimed at violating the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
This was reflected in the amendment proposed to the Criminal
Code, discussed in the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee, and
recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.
According to Article 281-1 proposed to the Criminal Code,
demonstration, distribution, manufacture, purchase, carrying or
transport of attributes and symbols aimed at violation of the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be punished by restriction
or imprisonment for up to 5 years.
Committing these acts by a group of persons by prior conspiracy
or an organized group will be punished by imprisonment for a term
of 5 to 8 years, and committing these acts on the instructions of
foreign organizations or their representatives will be punished by
imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107581508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.