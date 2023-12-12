Deputy Foreign Minister Of Azerbaijan Visits Bahrain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Kingdom of Bahrain on December 11, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that within the framework of the visit Y.Rafiyev met with Bahrain's Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomatic Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation and further prospects of Azerbaijan-Bahrain relations. The sides emphasized that the political relations between the two friendly countries are at a high-level and they are interested in developing cooperation in other spheres as well.

During the meeting, the importance of high-level mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Bahrain was touched upon, and the importance of improving the legal framework was emphasized.

The sides noted that there are great opportunities for the development of mutual cooperation in the field of economy and trade and agreed to organize a meeting of representatives of business circles of the two countries in the near future.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain within international organizations and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in this direction.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Bahrain informed his Azerbaijani counterpart about the results of the 19th Regional Security Summit - "Manama Dialogue 2023" held in his country on November 17-19 this year.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on regional issues.