Deputy Foreign Minister Of Azerbaijan Visits Bahrain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Kingdom of
Bahrain on December 11, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
It was noted that within the framework of the visit Y.Rafiyev
met with Bahrain's Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomatic Affairs
Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current
situation and further prospects of Azerbaijan-Bahrain relations.
The sides emphasized that the political relations between the two
friendly countries are at a high-level and they are interested in
developing cooperation in other spheres as well.
During the meeting, the importance of high-level mutual visits
between Azerbaijan and Bahrain was touched upon, and the importance
of improving the legal framework was emphasized.
The sides noted that there are great opportunities for the
development of mutual cooperation in the field of economy and trade
and agreed to organize a meeting of representatives of business
circles of the two countries in the near future.
At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the level
of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain within international
organizations and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation
in this direction.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Bahrain informed his Azerbaijani
counterpart about the results of the 19th Regional Security Summit
- "Manama Dialogue 2023" held in his country on November 17-19 this
year.
During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on
regional issues.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107581506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.