Hatch Releases Generative AI To Build Interactive Web Pages Directly From User Prompts

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, Hatch AI empowers creators to design no-code hosted web pages for a wide range of use cases, such as educational, business, e-commerce, event websites and more with conversational requests

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Hatch, a consumer software innovator founded by entrepreneurs from Valve and Picnik, today announced the open beta launch of Hatch AI, a natural language web design tool within their creative development environment. Hatch AI offers an intuitive, no-code experience, ideal for tech enthusiasts and creators seeking more interactive web design capabilities. Its features allow immediate viewing and publishing of results on the web, making it intuitive and accessible to all audiences. Hatch AI is free to use and designed for desktop and laptop use. Anyone on a laptop or desktop can access Hatch AI from a quickstart canvas that allows users to experiment with AI web creation: hatch/ai-playground .

Features of Hatch AI



Native AI chat window accepts conversational prompts

Results are immediately viewable and publishable to the web for anyone to use

Provides real-time code building based on prompts and modifies code based on feedback

Builds interactivity at an object level to create behavioral triggers, reveals, and custom animations

Ideal for tech-curious creators who want no-code interactivity in their web pages

Built for laptop/desktop users seeking a lightweight web design tool Free to use in any Hatch web project

Leveraging GPT, Hatch allows users to describe the look and functionality of their desired interactions with plain language, resulting in a publishable web project. Hatch users can edit their projects down to the code, and add design elements, media, or functionality with drag-and-drop components native to the Hatch platform. Hatch AI brings diverse websites alive with no-code interactivity, perfect for small business, education, portfolios, events, and personal software creation.

"Hatch AI is in its beta stage, so the results can be a bit unpredictable, but that's part of the fun," said Hatch co-founder Darrin Massena. "We've created a simple AI playground to get feedback on these early building blocks. There are basic loose parts like balls and buttons - some with interactivity built in, some without - to really dig in with the AI and see what's possible. This is just one instance for experimentation anyone can play with, personalize, and immediately publish to the web and share as their own. For creators wanting to go further, our AI capabilities are available in any Hatch project."

Registered Hatch users can create and publish pages to share publicly or keep projects private for sharing with friends and family. As part of the creator community, users can also make their projects "remixable," allowing other users to duplicate and modify the content. Hatch creations can be standalone webpages, personal web apps, or embedded content in existing websites.

"We're excited for creators to see their ideas almost instantly accessible online as interactive web pages," said Hatch co-founder Mike Harrington. "Hatch's mission is to remove creative limitations and technical barriers for creators. Using AI inside of Hatch's robust ecosystem, more creators can realize their unique vision online without coding expertise."

To try Hatch AI in action, visit hatch/ai-playground .

