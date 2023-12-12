Stirling Announced Its New CBD Lotion Line-Up - 2000Mg Of CBD For Pain In Each Bottle

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Stirling's New Doctor Formulated Lotion are a Cutting-Edge Breakthrough in Wellness

In a significant stride towards redefining wellness, Stirling proudly introduces a groundbreaking suite of CBD Topical solutions designed explicitly for unparalleled pain relief. Underlining the brand's commitment to pioneering advancements, Stirling's latest offerings aim to revolutionize the approach to managing discomfort.

Stirling's New CBD Lotions

CBD for Pain : Stirling's Topical Marvels

Stirling's commitment to excellence takes center stage with its latest topicals, meticulously crafted to alleviate pain and discomfort effectively. Each product in this innovative lineup showcases a fusion of nature and science:

1. Magnesium CBD Cream for Pain



Elevates Muscle Function

Potent 2000mg CBD + Magnesium from the Dead Sea

Breakthrough Formula for Cramp Relief 4oz per Jar

2. CBD Muscle Gel



Icy & Hot Effect for Ultimate Muscle Relaxation

Alleviates Soreness & Inflammation

Powerful 2000mg CBD + Menthol and Capsaicin

Ideal for Pre/Post Workout Recovery 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle

3. CBD Cream with Menthol



Cooling Menthol for Rapid Muscle & Pain Relief

Premium 2000mg CBD + Menthol and Aloe Vera

Perfect for Muscle and Joint Pain 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle

4. Relaxing Lavender CBD Cream



Soothes, moisturizes and nourishes the skin

Premium 2000mg CBD + Vitamin E & Lavender

Ideal before bedtime for a more relaxing sleep 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle

Purity Unleashed: Stirling's Best CBD Oils as the Future of Pain Management

The unveiling of Stirling's CBD oils heralds a new era in holistic well-being. Elevate your experience with:



The Pinnacle of Pure CBD Oil with No THC

CBD + 115+ Other Cannabinoids

THC-Free, Organic, Vegan, and Gluten-free Three Irresistible Flavors - Berry, Mint, and Citrus



All 115+ Cannabinoids with a Hint of 0.3% THC

Black Label, 1200mg CBD with Maximum THC Level

Exquisitely Blended in Safflower Oil

Two Captivating Flavors - Citrus & Mint 30ml / 1oz Bottle

Stirling's Vision: Where Cutting-Edge Meets Compassion

Stirling's commitment to pioneering solutions extends beyond products. As a brand synonymous with wellness, Stirling has consistently garnered praise for its transformative impact on users' lives. The introduction of CBD for pain relief marks a significant step forward in Stirling's ongoing mission to merge cutting-edge innovation with compassionate care.

Embrace the Future: Stirling's CBD Solutions for Pain Relief

Stirling's comprehensive product line, featuring CBD creams for pain relief and the best-in-class CBD oils, reflects the brand's dedication to providing natural, effective solutions. As Stirling continues to shape the future of CBD wellness, users can anticipate a transformative journey toward enhanced well-being.

About Stirling

Stirling is not just a brand; it's a commitment to redefining the landscape of wellness. With a diverse range of topicals and oils, Stirling remains at the forefront of delivering premium CBD solutions that make a tangible difference. Stirling is a trailblazer in the CBD industry, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. For more information, visit

