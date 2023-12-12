Stirling Announced Its New CBD Lotion Line-Up - 2000Mg Of CBD For Pain In Each Bottle

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Stirling's New Doctor Formulated Lotion are a Cutting-Edge Breakthrough in Wellness RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 /
In a significant stride towards redefining wellness, Stirling proudly introduces a groundbreaking suite of CBD Topical solutions designed explicitly for unparalleled pain relief. Underlining the brand's commitment to pioneering advancements, Stirling's latest offerings aim to revolutionize the approach to managing discomfort.
src="https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/814090/0e9f69d8620a0eb328323d69295b.jpg" alt="Stirling's New CBD Lotions"> Stirling's New CBD Lotions
CBD for Pain : Stirling's Topical Marvels
Stirling's commitment to excellence takes center stage with its latest topicals, meticulously crafted to alleviate pain and discomfort effectively. Each product in this innovative lineup showcases a fusion of nature and science:
1. Magnesium CBD Cream for Pain
Elevates Muscle Function Potent 2000mg CBD + Magnesium from the Dead Sea Breakthrough Formula for Cramp Relief 4oz per Jar
2. CBD Muscle Gel
Icy & Hot Effect for Ultimate Muscle Relaxation Alleviates Soreness & Inflammation Powerful 2000mg CBD + Menthol and Capsaicin Ideal for Pre/Post Workout Recovery 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle
3. CBD Cream with Menthol
Cooling Menthol for Rapid Muscle & Pain Relief Premium 2000mg CBD + Menthol and Aloe Vera Perfect for Muscle and Joint Pain 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle
4. Relaxing Lavender CBD Cream
Soothes, moisturizes and nourishes the skin Premium 2000mg CBD + Vitamin E & Lavender Ideal before bedtime for a more relaxing sleep 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle
Purity Unleashed: Stirling's Best CBD Oils as the Future of Pain Management
The unveiling of Stirling's CBD oils heralds a new era in holistic well-being. Elevate your experience with: Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500mg & 3000mg
The Pinnacle of Pure CBD Oil with No THC CBD + 115+ Other Cannabinoids THC-Free, Organic, Vegan, and Gluten-free Three Irresistible Flavors - Berry, Mint, and Citrus Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1200mg & 1800mg
All 115+ Cannabinoids with a Hint of 0.3% THC Black Label, 1200mg CBD with Maximum THC Level Exquisitely Blended in Safflower Oil Two Captivating Flavors - Citrus & Mint 30ml / 1oz Bottle
Stirling's Vision: Where Cutting-Edge Meets Compassion
Stirling's commitment to pioneering solutions extends beyond products. As a brand synonymous with wellness, Stirling has consistently garnered praise for its transformative impact on users' lives. The introduction of CBD for pain relief marks a significant step forward in Stirling's ongoing mission to merge cutting-edge innovation with compassionate care.
Embrace the Future: Stirling's CBD Solutions for Pain Relief
Stirling's comprehensive product line, featuring CBD creams for pain relief and the best-in-class CBD oils, reflects the brand's dedication to providing natural, effective solutions. As Stirling continues to shape the future of CBD wellness, users can anticipate a transformative journey toward enhanced well-being.
About Stirling
Stirling is not just a brand; it's a commitment to redefining the landscape of wellness. With a diverse range of topicals and oils, Stirling remains at the forefront of delivering premium CBD solutions that make a tangible difference. Stirling is a trailblazer in the CBD industry, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. For more information, visit
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
Contact Information
Joe Kryszak
President
[email protected]
SOURCE: Stirling CBD
