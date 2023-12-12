               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stirling Announced Its New CBD Lotion Line-Up - 2000Mg Of CBD For Pain In Each Bottle


12/12/2023 9:23:36 AM

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Stirling's New Doctor Formulated Lotion are a Cutting-Edge Breakthrough in Wellness

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / In a significant stride towards redefining wellness, Stirling proudly introduces a groundbreaking suite of CBD Topical solutions designed explicitly for unparalleled pain relief. Underlining the brand's commitment to pioneering advancements, Stirling's latest offerings aim to revolutionize the approach to managing discomfort.
Stirling's New CBD Lotions


CBD for Pain : Stirling's Topical Marvels

Stirling's commitment to excellence takes center stage with its latest topicals, meticulously crafted to alleviate pain and discomfort effectively. Each product in this innovative lineup showcases a fusion of nature and science:

1. Magnesium CBD Cream for Pain

  • Elevates Muscle Function
  • Potent 2000mg CBD + Magnesium from the Dead Sea
  • Breakthrough Formula for Cramp Relief
  • 4oz per Jar

2. CBD Muscle Gel

  • Icy & Hot Effect for Ultimate Muscle Relaxation
  • Alleviates Soreness & Inflammation
  • Powerful 2000mg CBD + Menthol and Capsaicin
  • Ideal for Pre/Post Workout Recovery
  • 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle

3. CBD Cream with Menthol

  • Cooling Menthol for Rapid Muscle & Pain Relief
  • Premium 2000mg CBD + Menthol and Aloe Vera
  • Perfect for Muscle and Joint Pain
  • 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle

4. Relaxing Lavender CBD Cream

  • Soothes, moisturizes and nourishes the skin
  • Premium 2000mg CBD + Vitamin E & Lavender
  • Ideal before bedtime for a more relaxing sleep
  • 5 / 150ml Airless Pump Bottle

Purity Unleashed: Stirling's Best CBD Oils as the Future of Pain Management

The unveiling of Stirling's CBD oils heralds a new era in holistic well-being. Elevate your experience with:

  • Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500mg & 3000mg
    • The Pinnacle of Pure CBD Oil with No THC
    • CBD + 115+ Other Cannabinoids
    • THC-Free, Organic, Vegan, and Gluten-free
    • Three Irresistible Flavors - Berry, Mint, and Citrus
  • Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1200mg & 1800mg
    • All 115+ Cannabinoids with a Hint of 0.3% THC
    • Black Label, 1200mg CBD with Maximum THC Level
    • Exquisitely Blended in Safflower Oil
    • Two Captivating Flavors - Citrus & Mint
    • 30ml / 1oz Bottle

    Stirling's Vision: Where Cutting-Edge Meets Compassion

    Stirling's commitment to pioneering solutions extends beyond products. As a brand synonymous with wellness, Stirling has consistently garnered praise for its transformative impact on users' lives. The introduction of CBD for pain relief marks a significant step forward in Stirling's ongoing mission to merge cutting-edge innovation with compassionate care.

    Embrace the Future: Stirling's CBD Solutions for Pain Relief

    Stirling's comprehensive product line, featuring CBD creams for pain relief and the best-in-class CBD oils, reflects the brand's dedication to providing natural, effective solutions. As Stirling continues to shape the future of CBD wellness, users can anticipate a transformative journey toward enhanced well-being.

    About Stirling

    Stirling is not just a brand; it's a commitment to redefining the landscape of wellness. With a diverse range of topicals and oils, Stirling remains at the forefront of delivering premium CBD solutions that make a tangible difference. Stirling is a trailblazer in the CBD industry, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. For more information, visit

    For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

    Contact Information

    Joe Kryszak
    President
    [email protected]

    SOURCE: Stirling CBD

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

