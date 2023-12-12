Security Forces Neutralize 27 Terrorists In D.I. Khan Operations, 23 Army Soldiers Martyred

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Dera Ismail Khan, security forces successfully conducted operations against terrorist activities, resulting in the elimination of 27 terrorists. Unfortunately, 23 soldiers of the Pakistan Army lost their lives during these counterterrorism efforts.

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR) reported that on the night of December 11 and 12, terrorist activities were observed in Dera Ismail Khan. In response, an intelligence-based operation was executed in the Darazinda area, leading to the death of 17 terrorists, according to ISPR.

In a separate incident, ISPR disclosed that six terrorists launched an attack on a security forces post in Daraban. Despite the security forces thwarting their attempt to breach the post, the terrorists, undeterred, carried out a vehicle-borne explosive attack on the checkpost. This destroyed the building and claimed several lives.

Also Read: Journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Navigate Threats: Legal Battles, Attacks, and Unfinished Protections

ISPR confirmed that all six terrorists were neutralized during the operation, but unfortunately, 23 soldiers lost their lives in the incident. Additionally, the ISPR noted the successful destruction of the terrorists' hideout in the Darazinda area.

Further intelligence operations were conducted based on secret information, leading to the discovery of another terrorist hideout in Kalachi. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the martyrdom of two jawans.

ISPR highlighted that the slain terrorists were actively involved in numerous acts of terrorism against security forces and were responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians. The operations also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives.