Security Operations Kill 21 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- At least 21 "terrorists" and two soldiers of Pakistan army were killed during separate security operations targeting militants' hideouts in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of a security operation, a terrorists' hideout was busted and 17 terrorists were killed.

Moreover, in another intelligence-based operation in the general area Kulachi of DI Khan, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which four terrorists were killed.

However, after intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

ISPR further said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations," it added.

The security operation comes on the day when at least 23 soldiers of Pakistan army and six terrorists were killed in a suicide attack targeting a security forces' check post in KPK's DI Khan district.

Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

