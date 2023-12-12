(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to SNS Insider's research, the microfluidics market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by a convergence of factors ranging from technological advancements to the increasing demand for innovative diagnostic solutions. Pune, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Microfluidics Market was projected to be valued at USD 28.71 billion in 2022, with an anticipated increase to USD 72.10 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.” Market Overview Microfluidics is a cutting-edge interdisciplinary field that involves the manipulation and control of minute amounts of fluids, typically on the microliter or nanoliter scale. This revolutionary technology has gained significant attention across various scientific disciplines due to its diverse applications in fields such as chemistry, biology, physics, and engineering. These devices integrate various functionalities, such as mixing, pumping, and detection, on a single platform, enabling researchers to conduct complex experiments with minimal sample volumes. Get a Sample Report of Microfluidics Market@ Market Analysis The demand for miniaturized devices and cost-effective solutions across industries is a significant driver for the growth of the microfluidics market. Microfluidic systems enable researchers to achieve more with less, reducing reagent consumption, and increasing the efficiency of experiments. The continuous advancements in biomedical research, including genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine, fuel the need for advanced tools. Microfluidics provides a platform for high-throughput screening, single-cell analysis, and the development of novel diagnostic tools, driving its adoption in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The increasing demand for rapid and on-site diagnostic solutions is a key growth driver for the market. Lab-on-a-chip devices enable point-of-care testing, allowing for quicker disease detection and more immediate medical interventions. Collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players contribute to the expansion of microfluidics applications. Partnerships facilitate the development of innovative solutions and drive the commercialization of microfluidic technologies. Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are: The major key players are Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., HORIBA, Loschmidt laboratory, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Standard BioTools, BIOLASE, Inc., and Others. Microfluidics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 28.71 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 72.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regions/Countries North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the landscape of the microfluidics market, several factors shape its trajectory, defining a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats. The unprecedented growth in the demand for point-of-care diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases emerge as primary drivers propelling the expansion of the market. The ability of microfluidic devices to offer precise and rapid testing, with reduced sample volumes, aligns seamlessly with the global healthcare industry's pursuit of enhanced diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the integration of microfluidic technologies in life sciences research has intensified, fostering innovative applications across genomics, proteomics, and cell biology. However, amidst the flourishing prospects, the market is not without its share of challenges. The complexity of microfluidic device fabrication, coupled with the need for specialized infrastructure and skilled personnel, poses a significant barrier to market growth. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape governing the approval and commercialization of microfluidic products adds a layer of complexity, impacting the pace of market penetration.

Microfluidics Market Segmentation:

By Application



Medical/Healthcare



PCR & RT-PCR



Gel Electrophoresis



Microarrays



ELISA

Others Non-medical

By Material



Silicon

Glass

Polymer

polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Others

By Technology



Lab-on-a-chip



Medical

Non-Medical

Organs-on-chips



Medical

Non-Medical

Continuous Flow Microfluidics



Medical

Non-Medical

Optofluidics And Microfluidics



Medical

Non-Medical

Acoustofluidics And Microfluidics



Medical

Non-Medical

Electrophoresis And Microfluidics



Medical Non-Medical

Key Regional Developments

The North American microfluidics market has seen substantial growth, primarily attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure and continuous technological advancements. The United States, in particular, has been a frontrunner in adopting microfluidic technologies for applications ranging from point-of-care diagnostics to drug discovery. In Europe, the market is characterized by a strong emphasis on research and academic collaborations. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have been at the forefront of integrating microfluidic platforms into life sciences research and clinical diagnostics. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the global market, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about personalized medicine, and a growing focus on point-of-care testing.

Impact of Recession on Microfluidics Market Growth

The microfluidics market heavily relies on complex global supply chains for raw materials, components, and manufacturing processes. The recession, coupled with disruptions caused by external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, has exposed vulnerabilities in these supply chains. Despite the challenges posed by the recession, some players in the market are responding strategically. This includes diversifying product portfolios, exploring new partnerships, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Innovation remains a key driver, with companies seeking novel ways to address emerging needs in healthcare, biotechnology, and other relevant sectors.

Key Takeaway from Microfluidics Market Study



The Silicon Segment has garnered substantial attention within the microfluidics domain due to its unique properties and versatile applications. Silicon-based microfluidic devices exhibit exceptional compatibility with existing semiconductor fabrication techniques, enabling cost-effective mass production. Moreover, silicon's biocompatibility makes it an ideal material for applications in life sciences, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals. The Lab-on-a-chip segment represents a paradigm shift in microfluidics, offering miniaturized platforms that integrate multiple laboratory functions onto a single chip. This segment's dominance can be attributed to its ability to streamline processes, reduce sample volumes, and enhance analytical efficiency.

Recent Developments



CellFE has successfully secured $22 million in Series A financing to propel its microfluidics-based cellular engineering platform to new heights. The funding round, led by prominent investors, underscores the growing recognition and promise of CellFE's innovative approach to cellular engineering. AbCheck , a leading player in the biopharmaceutical industry, has unveiled a strategic collaboration aimed at harnessing microfluidics technology for the discovery of antibodies. This collaborative effort represents a significant step forward in the quest to leverage innovative approaches for advancing antibody discovery processes.

