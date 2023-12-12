With Dynamic Acquisitions, Balfour Capital Group Continues To Strengthen And Grow Their Practice In Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Thomas EdisonSWITZERLAND, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World renown investment bank and hedge fund Balfour Capital Group, under the visionary leadership of Chief Investment Officer Steven Alain Lawrence, is delighted to announce the strategic acquisition of deal maker, angel investor and veteran media and China consultant Brandon Zatt.With last month's announcement of Balfour's strategic global partnership with China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), a foremost investment bank at the heart of China's economic reform and development, the alliance is set to pioneer access to the Chinese market for Balfour's clients, leveraging the strengths of CICC's deep roots in China and its expansive international footprint.Brandon ZattWith over 25 years experience in Mainland China and a command of spoken and written Mandarin, Brandon Zatt aims to parlay his profound experience with Chinese investors and business communities into increased access and enhanced returns for Balfour's investors. Mr. Zatt aims to strengthen and accelerate Balfour's growth across East Asia by leveraging prominent investor networks in Japan and Indonesia.Steve Alain Lawrence: Shaping a Legacy of ExcellenceAt the helm of Balfour Capital Group, Steve Alain Lawrence brings extensive experience and visionary leadership to our organization. His guidance has been instrumental in establishing our global reputation for excellence in the fields of hedge funds and boutique investment banking.Balfour Capital GroupWith over 30 years of investment prowess, Balfour Capital Group is positioned as a global leader in financial services, backed by the extensive experience of Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence and his world-class team.

