Virtual Wellness Care Is Transforming Healthcare With Its Innovative Digital Platform

- Todd Wesson, CEO of Virtual Wellness CareDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Wellness Care (VWC) proudly announces the launch of its digital health and wellness platform, a significant advancement in the accessibility and comprehension of health-related services globally. This platform empowers individuals and families by providing immediate access to personal health data, transparency in healthcare coverage, and direct connectivity with medical professionals.Todd Wesson, CEO of Virtual Wellness Care, articulates his vision, stating, "My vision for Virtual Wellness Care is grounded in the belief that healthcare should be accessible, transparent, and empowering for individuals. The current healthcare experience can be challenging, with extended appointment wait times, unclear coverage models, and limited access to personal health information. Our platform is designed to simplify this experience, providing easy access to personal information and enabling individuals to be more informed and engaged in managing their health."The innovative wellness platform allows users to seamlessly access personal health data, including vitals, prescriptions, lab results, and more, all in one place. It also provides a comprehensive understanding of insurance coverage and available benefit options, eliminating uncertainties related to coverage and deductibles.VWC also facilitates direct communication with healthcare professionals, enhancing the patient-provider relationship and ensuring timely access to medical advice. The platform goes beyond traditional healthcare by integrating primary care, urgent care, labs, prescriptions, mental health, dental, vision, and disability services in one centralized platform.Denis J. Gallagher, Founder and Chairman of BOLD Capital Group, LLC , is acting as Advisor for VWC, stated, "Todd and his team have built an incredible organization and platform. This is a company that aligns with our values of innovation and products that will have a transformational impact on healthcare. We believe they will see tremendous growth. Their unique approach to modernize the virtual global health marketplace is amazing. We are excited to introduce them to some of our connections from insurance companies and major corporations to everyday businesses that need real solutions like this for their employees."VWC is also expanding its current health-focused service model to include a more comprehensive insurance approach, encompassing life, disability, accidental death, and dismemberment coverage. This holistic approach redefines personal care management, offering a simplified and integrated solution for individuals.VWC is actively seeking new investors to support its current market demand driving, platform development, resource growth, and infrastructure expansion. For more information, please visit and for investment questions, please contact Robert Rodriguez at 714.675.0331 or ....###About Virtual Wellness Care:Virtual Wellness Care (VWC) is a pioneering force in the healthcare industry, dedicated to revolutionizing the accessibility and management of health-related services. With a commitment toward patient empowerment, VWC empowers individuals to proactively engage in their physical, mental, and emotional well-being through cutting-edge virtual technology and a holistic wellness framework. For more information, please visit .About BOLD Capital Group:BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD) is an Investment and Advisory Services Group with expertise in debt restructuring, platform and emerging technologies, healthcare, power and energy, along with tokenization of assets from real estate to businesses. It is comprised of proven, successful business leaders and executives with backgrounds in these targeted industries. BOLD helps businesses by providing capital as well as utilizing relationships that have been developed over the years in finance, capital markets, legal, management development, corporate communications, and more. Whether an early-stage business or an established firm looking to see how to restructure or expand, BOLD provides the experience, expertise, and the team. For more information, please visit .

