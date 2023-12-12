I’D Rather Die Than Ask For Something For Myself: Shivraj On Last Day As MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav and his two Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, the outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made his farewell speech on Wednesday.

A large number of supporters, specifically women assembled at his official residence to bid a farewell to the longest-serving CM of the state.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as many of the supporters could be seen wiping their tears.

As many of the women told him that they had voted in order to make him the Chief Minister again, Chouhan tried to console them saying, "It's not the end."

This remark created a buzz because the people present there took it as a signal that even though Chouhan did not get the top job he was not leaving politics and might be back at the helm again in future.

Political observers also believe that Chouhan will bounce back soon enough.

Before meeting his supporters, Chouhan addressed a press conference and was asked why he did not visit Delhi after the BJP registered a landslide victory on December 3. Responding to that question Chouhan said,“One thing I say with great humility, that I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself. That's not my job. That's why I had said that I will not go to Delhi.”

The outgoing CM further termed questions about him contesting the Lok Sabha elections as a figment of people's imagination and added that he would abide by the party's decision and was committed to a larger mission.

When asked if the BJP had done injustice with him by not giving him a fifth term as the CM, Chouhan replied that the party had entrusted him with the top job for 18 years.

"The BJP kept an ordinary worker as a CM for 18 years. No one sees the other side. The BJP gave me everything, now the time has come to reciprocate and give back to the party. Why can't this be the thinking?” he added.

Notably, the BJP on Monday picked the three-time MLA from Ujjain South Assembly seat for the Madhya Pradesh CM's post.

Congratulating Mohan Yadav for getting the top job, Chouhan said, "I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP Government will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him.”

