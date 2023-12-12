Caster Concepts Expands Manufacturing Facility In Albion, Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBION, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, announces the completion of a 16,000 square foot expansion at their West Michigan Ave facility in Albion, Mich. This marks the company's fourth expansion since 1995, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth.

"With continued onshoring and production growth in aviation, heavy equipment and automotive, we are seeing growth in customers seeking solutions that enable them to effectively move large components and finished goods through their manufacturing facilities and warehouses," said Bill Dobbins, President, Caster Concepts. "Our expanded capabilities position us well to help our customers meet these challenges safely."

The facility in Albion focuses on production of the company's core products and includes customized polyurethane fabrication capabilities, as well as other equipment and resources needed to match the right product to specific applications. Used properly, advanced caster technology – developed for the specific material handling challenge – provides up to 3X longer life and reduces push force by more than 70%, addressing major ergonomic and operational challenges.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts

Contact: Steve Ferency, [email protected]

