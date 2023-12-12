Mypoint Credit Union Receives Corporate Philanthropy Of The Year Award!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrating Excellence in Community Development and Financial Literacy!

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPoint Credit Union, a leading financial institution dedicated to serving the community, proudly announces its receipt of the Corporate Philanthropy Award from the North County Philanthropy Council on November 3rd. This prestigious recognition reflects the organization's exceptional commitment to community development and financial literacy education. The award underscores the collective efforts of the dedicated team at MyPoint Credit Union, highlighting its success in making a meaningful impact in our community.

MyPoint Credit Union: Left to right: Chris Crockett, VP Retail Operations; Dave Brooke, President/CEO; Adriana Brunner, VP Community & Business Development

Continue Reading

Through over eight hundred financial literacy workshops in the last 10 years,

MyPoint Credit Union has provided essential skills in budgeting, credit management, and savings to countless individuals. Bilingual workshops aim to bridge language gaps, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has access to financial literacy education. In addition to workshops, MyPoint Credit Union proudly supports over fifty organizations aligned with its values, embracing its motto, "people helping people."

This award reaffirms MyPoint Credit Union's dedication to creating positive change. Dave Brooke, President & CEO, views the recognition not just as an honor but as a call to continue efforts with renewed vigor. Furthermore, Mr. Brooke states that MyPoint Credit Union draws its inspiration from the communities it serves.

For more information about the institution and its commitment to empowering the San Diego community, please visit .

Website:

About MyPoint Credit Union:



For over 75 years, MyPoint Credit Union has been a leading financial institution with over $650 million in assets and 28,000 members dedicated to serving the San Diego community. With a mission to empower individuals and businesses, MyPoint Credit Union provides a wide range of financial products and services designed to enhance the financial well-being of its members. Committed to delivering exceptional service and building strong relationships, MyPoint Credit Union aims to be the financial partner of choice for San Diegans.

SOURCE MyPoint Credit Union