Progress Wins Gold In The 2023 Softwarereviews Data Quadrant Awards For Metadata Management

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® SemaphoreTM , its metadata management and semantic AI platform, has been recognized as a gold medalist and overall leader in the 2023 Metadata Management Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group . The data in the report is collected from real end users, providing a comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the Metadata Management market to create a holistic, unbiased view that helps prospective purchasers make better decisions.

For a third consecutive year, SoftwareReviews named Semaphore the leader after achieving the highest composite satisfaction score of 9.3/10, which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features and Likeliness to Recommend. Semaphore also received the highest Net Emotional Footprint score of +99, which measures user emotional response ratings of the vendor in categories such as trustworthiness, respectfulness and fairness.

Semaphore also ranked first in Business Value Created (93%), Breadth of Features (91%), Quality of Features (90%), Product Strategy (89%), Usability and Intuitiveness (90%), Vendor Support (88%), Ease of Integration (93%), Ease of Administration (87%), Ease of Customization (91%), Availability and Quality of Training (93%) and Ease of Implementation (90%).

"It's an honor to be recognized as the leader in the 2023 Metadata Management Data Quadrant, particularly since the ranking is determined by those who matter to us most-genuine users,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress.“This ranking shows we offer a platform that is easy to use, advanced in its capabilities and appeals to our customers. It's customer feedback that allows us to constantly evolve, innovate and develop products that propel businesses forward.”

The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. Semaphore removes layers of information complexity and enables organizations to use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.

