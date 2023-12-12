Williams Insurance Advisors, LLC Selects Ezlynx To Build Business For New Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New P&C agency to use EZLynx as technology backbone for its business and leverage Tarmika to create a more simple, connected commercial lines quoting experience

Chicago, IL., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Williams Insurance Advisors, LLC, a newly founded P&C agency, has selected EZLynx, a cloud-based, all-in-one agency management system, as its foundation to manage operations and seamlessly connect with other technologies. The agency will also integrate Tarmika, the industry's leading commercial lines quoting tool, to streamline risk data entry for quicker access to market and simplified quote and bind processes as it develops a new book of business.

“As the principal and sole agent of a new agency, I need to be as efficient and productive as possible in order to be profitable,” said David Williams, Agency Principal at Williams Insurance Advisors, LLC.“EZLynx and its integrated CL capabilities via Tarmika streamline my workflows and save time by allowing me to input data into one place to get multiple quotes, as well as track my book of business, keep an eye on claims and have an exact picture of premium costs.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial markets, through their Direct and Market Access carrier appointments. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“Navigating the bottlenecks and day-to-day operations that come from getting a new agency off the ground can be challenging, so agencies are turning to technology to be their most productive employee,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx.“Leveraging EZLynx and Tarmika will allow Williams Insurance Advisors, LLC to use its data to automate processes like commercial lines, creating the organizational productivity needed to be successful as it enters the marketplace.”

