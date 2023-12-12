Medical Weight Loss And Beauty Announces Appearance On CBS For Its Revolutionary Approach To Weight Loss And Anti-Aging Treatments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pasadena, California, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Medical Weight Loss and Beauty, an acclaimed medically-assisted weight loss clinic and medspa in Pasadena, California, that is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their beauty goals, is proud to announce that its founder, the world-renowned weight loss and aesthetics physician Dr. James Kojian , will appear on CBS for his revolutionary approach to weight loss and anti-aging treatments.

A medical director at a lot of practices across Los Angeles and founder of successful Drtohelp, a website that helps patients lose weight through the use of Phentermine and is currently celebrating its 10th year in business, Dr. James Kojian's unique approach to utilizing safe, effective FDA-approved treatments, such as Botox and Dysport, Restylane, Juvederm, Phentermine and Ozempic, has presented him an opportunity to appear on CBS to discuss this effective approach to medical weight loss and anti-aging.

Owner of Medical Weight Loss and Beauty , Dr. James Kojian, is a board-certified physician and surgeon who graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School and trained at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Committed to being able to offer his clients the most efficient and latest methods in the medical beauty industry, Dr. James Kojian also received training in aesthetics through the Oculoplastics Department at UCLA and has many years of experience in aesthetic medicine. Additionally, the celebrated physician underwent training in anti-aging and longevity medicine from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and the Age Management Medical Group, as well as achieving memberships in these organizations.

After assisting thousands of clients in achieving substantial weight loss and tighter, younger-looking skin, the internationally acclaimed doctor is consistently helping to improve his industry by training newly qualified doctors and nurses and certifying them in the art of Botox, Juvederm, and other injectable fillers.

Dr. James Kojian's focus on education additionally extends past his effective treatments at Medical Weight Loss and Beauty to popular social media platforms, where he utilizes his years of specialist knowledge to empower his clients to take control of their health and appearance. His YouTube channel Dr. James Kojian on Youtube , and Twitter account Dr. James Kojian on Twitter are platforms where the anti-aging, longevity, and weight loss expert regularly shares valuable insights, tips, and the latest developments in the health and beauty industry.

Medical Weight Loss and Beauty invites those living in the Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, Glendale, Eagle Rock, and San Marino communities to visit its website to learn more about Dr. James Kojian's extensive list of world-leading medical weight loss and anti-aging treatments, including:

Phentermine: Phentermine is a prescription diet pill that suppresses appetite. It's commonly taken by people who are overweight or obese and have weight-related medical conditions. It's typically prescribed by a doctor and is used for short-term periods in conjunction with diet, exercise, and behavior modification.

Alma Laser Technology: Alma laser technology offers the most comprehensive, full spectrum of technologies and treatment methods covering skin tightening and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, acne scars, stretch marks, and cellulite, as well as providing body contouring.

Dermal Injectable Fillers: The Injectable fillers offered at Medical Weight Loss and Beauty include popular Juvederm and Restylane, which can be used for lip enhancements, jawline, cheeks, and under the eyes.

About Medical Weight Loss and Beauty

Founded by renowned board-certified physician Dr. James Kojian who is a recognized aesthetic professional and leading expert in the field of anti-aging and weight loss through the utilization of specialist FDA-approved treatments, Medical Weight Loss and Beauty offers a variety of innovative services, such as Botox and Dysport, Restylane, Phentermine, Ozempic, and Alma Laser skin tightening for the communities of Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, Glendale, Eagle Rock, and San Marino.

