Inuvo Leads Movement Toward Transparent AI In Advertising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced a comprehensive commitment to ethical innovation in AI, and is urging other tech leaders to do the same.



Inuvo has outlined its key pillars in an AI Transparency Statement, which details its responsible development and ethical use of artificial intelligence. As AI continues to become more sophisticated, transparency has become increasingly important.

Inuvo calls on other advertising companies who use AI, machine learning, and data science to publish their own transparency statements and join together in advocating for the ethical advancement of AI-based technologies.

As artificial intelligence begins to play a progressively pivotal role in decision making across industries, Inuvo recognizes the importance of being transparent about which data is being used, how that data is being used, and for what purpose it is being used.

The newly released Inuvo AI Transparency Statement provides open communication around the company's artificial intelligence built specifically for advertising.

“Trust is essential between brands, platforms, and audiences within advertising technology,” said Rich Howe, Inuvo CEO.“By promoting AI transparency within our industry, we aim to increase understanding, alleviate ethical concerns, and uphold privacy around AI. We encourage other leaders to join us in this collective commitment to ethical innovation.”

Inuvo's AI transparency statement aligns with the company's strict identityless policies, which eliminate personal user data from targeting while still delivering relevant advertising. This non-identity based AI also minimizes the potential for biases.

As laws emerge regulating AI development and usage, Inuvo pledges not only to abide by regulations protecting user privacy and data, but also to lead the industry. The company will constantly reassess its AI advertising solutions against its core pillars of innovation, client service, and continuous improvement.

“How AI gets used matters. Within advertising, we are leading by example by building AI that respects user privacy. Artificial intelligence has, for some time, been used to stitch together data for the sole purpose of identifying consumers. It is our responsibility to be more transparent in the ways AI is implemented,” concluded Mr. Howe.

The Inuvo AI Transparency Statement is publicly accessible on the company's website at Inuvo/transparency .

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inuvo's quarter-end financial close process and preparation of financial statements for the quarter that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on March 10, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo's business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

