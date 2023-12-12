Digital Twin Consortium Signs Liaison With Open Industry 4.0 Alliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further advancing the use of digital twins in Industry 4.0 via open standards

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) today announced a liaison agreement with the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance . The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance joined the DTC to not just exchange information but also to bring digitalization and collaboration to the next level.

The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance functions as a collaborative consortium comprising of prominent industrial companies actively involved in deploying cross-vendor Industry 4.0 solutions and services for manufacturing facilities and automated warehouses. Within industry and technology working groups, subject matter experts conceive practical scenarios and put them into practice using the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance reference architecture. These solutions, alongside detailed implementation instructions, are disseminated within the community and made accessible to parties beyond the Alliance.

“We are excited about working with the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of DTC.“We look forward to helping manufacturers and solutions providers further the use of digital twins in smart factories, oil & gas, pharma, and others based on Industry 4.0 and key open industry standards.”

“The collaboration between the DTC and the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance aims to drive the alignment of technology components and other elements to ensure interoperability,” says Ricardo Dunkel, Technical Director at the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance.“Together we are working on the standardization and integration of technologies in vertical use cases, proof-of-concepts and Value Innovation Platforms (VIP). This collaborative partnership will be strengthened through the exchange of information, regular consultations and joint events to drive digitalization and promote collaboration.”

The two groups have agreed to the following:



Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium Capabilities and Technology for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases, including:



Composable and Architectural Frameworks,



Advanced Capabilities and Technology showcases



Security and Trustworthiness applications



Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models



Enabling technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and other advancements Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis

The DTC and Open Industry 4.0 Alliance will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and training development vehicles.

About Open Industry 4.0 Alliance

By joining our alliance, manufacturers and providers of Industry 4.0 solutions and services worldwide can collectively help their customers to successfully transition to the industrial internet of things. Thanks to new synergies, Open Industry 4.0 Alliance members master Industry 4.0 – and enable operators to take business to the next level. For more information, visit openindustry4 .

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Healthcare and Lifesciences, Aerospace to Natural Resources, Infrastructure and Health. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit .

