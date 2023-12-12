Vita Brevis Fine Art Unveils Tiaras & Tuxedos Experience, Capturing The Enchantment Of Childhood In A Magical Portrait Session

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned Studio Transforms Children into Stars of Their Own Fairy Tale, Fusing Trust, Leadership, and Timeless Elegance in Every Portrait

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The joy of life can easily be found in the wide-eyed wonder of a child. You can see that innocent joy and amazement daily at Vita Brevis Fine Art.

When 8-year-old Alena first set eyes on all the princess dresses she had to choose from, everyone at Vita Brevis Fine Art was excited for her.“What I enjoyed the most is what Alena was experiencing. I could see the excitement in her face, the joy of playing dress up, and all the choices of clothing she had,' said Alena's mom, Dr. Kathleen Harris.

Alena's dad, Lt Col (ret) Jason O. Harris , renowned for his insights into trust and leadership, recognizes the Vita Brevis Fine Art experience aligning with these values. The Harris family has trusted Vita Brevis Fine Art for their photos more than 20 times, drawn by the studio's ability to capture the essence of their family's journey.“We appreciate the quality of the Vita Brevis experience. It's always positive. The photographs are impeccable, and the staff have a talent for capturing the joy in the portraits,” said Kathleen.“Each portrait session is a trust and leadership lesson in itself – it's about embracing the moment, celebrating growth, and capturing the trust and bonds we share as a family,” said Jason.

The Harris family chose the Tiaras and Tuxedos experience at Vita Brevis this time. This enchanting opportunity is designed for children aged 2-16 for a magical one-hour Private Formal Portrait Session at the prestigious Vita Brevis studio. The Tiaras & Tuxedos initiative provides access to a beautiful collection of princess gowns, the option for participants to wear exquisite

princess tiaras, and a thoughtfully curated selection of tuxedos, vests, bowties, and hats.

“We chose the Tiaras and Tuxedos experience because we understand how invaluable it is to capture every moment in our children's lives. Kids grow up so fast and change so quickly. Our Vita Brevis portraits help us capture that special moment, so we have a lasting memory of our child at that age,” said Kathleen.

Alena tried many dresses but decided on a soft champagne-colored princess gown with a matching tiara. But the fun didn't stop with dressing up. Vita Brevis staff have a knack for helping everyone relax, enjoy the moment, and have fun during the portrait session.“The staff at Vita Brevis takes the time to get to know us. They understand what's important to our family. They are masters at not just photography but preparing us and helping us feel comfortable during the photo session,” said Kathleen.

Vita Brevis Fine Art is dedicated to providing a memorable and enchanting portrait experience that transcends traditional photography. The program is meticulously designed to capture the innocence and wonder of childhood in a magical and timeless setting.

For those fortunate enough to receive an invitation-only experience, this exclusive opportunity promises to be a journey into a world of fantasy and elegance where every child becomes the star of their own enchanting tale. Vita Brevis Fine Art invites all eligible families to partake in this limited-time Tiaras & Tuxedos experience, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

To secure an invitation for this exclusive program, interested parties are encouraged to contact Vita Brevis Fine Art at 719-301-1035.

