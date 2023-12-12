National Academy Of Sports Medicine® Premieres Mindful Drinking As Its Latest Wellness Course

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New course from NASM provides a multimedia experience including useful resources and practical guides to help people better understand their relationship with alcohol

GILBERT, AZ, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine ® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness training, is addressing a growing sector of well-being with its launch of Mindful Drinking – an evidence-based comprehensive course about alcohol, its role in culture and socialization, and its relationship to health. Through self-guided practices, the course explores a holistic approach to drinking alcohol and helps explain the influence it has on key aspects of wellness such as physical movement, nutrition, and sleep.

The mindful drinking movement is trending - fueled primarily by Gen Z, who in 2022 was the fastest growing demographic of non-alcoholic-drink consumers. This mindful drinking trend, amplified by social media influencers, has contributed to the popularity of increasingly sophisticated no and low alcohol cocktails. Mindful alcohol consumption has also resulted in trendy, socially driven movements such as“Dry January” and“Sober October”. As consumers become more conscious about their wellness, this new course provides a pathway to make informed decisions related to alcohol consumption.

Course author Derek Brown, an NASM Certified Wellness Coach and advocate for the practice of mindful drinking, discusses how to normalize a no and low alcohol world view by showing us how to celebrate and approach life with intent. Rather than restricting one's options, Brown offers solutions to socialize and connect with loved ones while also honoring their choices and overall well-being. Brown has been nationally recognized as“Bartender of the Year” by Imbibe magazine, among other accolades in the spirits industry, and has been featured in Bon Appetit, GQ, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, USA Today, James Beard Foundation, Washington Post, and Esquire.

“The end goal of the Mindful Drinking course is to empower people with strategies for making choices and changes related to drinking alcohol,” said Brown.“Alcohol often holds a very personal space in people's lives and the course aims to explore unique ways that we can drink more intentionally.”

Additionally, the coursework is based on scientific research with expertise contributed by neuroscientist and sleep expert Jaime Tartar, Ph.D., Professor at Nova Southeastern University (NSU). Tartar is one of the country's leading experts on stress, sleep, and sports neuroscience and serves as a member of NASM's Scientific Advisory Board.

Mindful Drinking is NASM's first continuing education course under its growing wellness portfolio, and awards four continuing education hours (or 0.4 CEUs towards NASM recertification requirements) upon completion. This course was crafted for anyone interested in exploring the topic of mindful drinking. Fitness and wellness professionals will gain newfound confidence and knowledge to guide their clients through their own exploration of the topic, as they are often expected to be well versed in fitness and wellness trends.

To explore NASM's Mindful Drinking course and what you can expect to learn, visit:

About NASM: National Academy of Sports Medicine ® (NASM) is a global leader in evidenced-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPTTM) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Chloe Blair Uproar PR for NASM 6155175116 ...