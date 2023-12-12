Euclid Chemical To Participate At 2024 World Of Concrete

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical , a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, has announced its participation at World of Concrete (WOC) 2024 . The event, which takes place January 22-25 in Las Vegas, is a four-day convention that serves as the concrete industry's largest event for building professionals. Euclid Chemical will be located at booth #S10615.

As part of this year's WOC event, Euclid Chemical will participate in the following sessions:



Quality in Concrete Slabs Luncheon & Forum on January 24, which will be hosted by WOC360 and the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) , that will discuss best steps for contractors to efficiently deliver a high-quality concrete slab; and Modern Concrete Technology: Design, Materials & Durability , an education seminar on January 24, which will be presented by Euclid Chemical and hosted by Michael Weber, chief operating officer at NileBuilt Corporation and previously national business development manager at Euclid Chemical. This seminar will provide a broad overview of modern concrete technology in today's construction marketplace as well as focus on designing a durable and sustainable concrete mix, types of available materials, and products to provide a long service life.

In addition, Euclid Chemical will donate a concrete sealer package at the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) silent/live auction on January 24. Developed specifically to grow the concrete industry, the CIM program provides four-year Bachelor of Science degrees in Concrete Industry Management to graduates at participating universities. To date, more than 1,000 individuals have graduated through the program, with an additional 500 currently enrolled.

This year's auction will help support CIM programs at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State University – Chico, South Dakota State University and the CIM Executive MBA degree program , as well as help to fund various scholarships offered by organizations in the concrete industry .

For more information on WOC and event registration, visit worldofconcrete .

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at .

