PIMCO Names Mohit Mittal Chief Investment Officer - Core Strategies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets, has named Mohit Mittal, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, as Chief Investment Officer – Core Strategies. In this role, he will oversee fixed income portfolios across PIMCO's core suite of strategies - including Low and Moderate Duration, Total Return and Long Duration – and lead the core portfolio management team. Mr. Mittal will report to Dan Ivascyn, Managing Director and Group Chief Investment Officer.



Mr. Mittal is a longstanding leader on the trade floor, a member of PIMCO's Investment Committee and has a strong track record across a broad range of portfolios. He joined the Total Return portfolio management team five years ago and has contributed to PIMCO's multi sector portfolios including Long Duration, Dynamic Bond, Stable Value and Investment Grade Credit.

“Mohit is the rare talent who brings deep quantitative expertise with macro insights to investing while embracing a collaborative approach that harnesses the best investment ideas generated by a team of portfolio managers,” said Mr. Ivascyn.“He's a welcome addition to PIMCO's highly experienced group of CIOs and his focus on core strategies further strengthens our leadership in fixed income markets.”

PIMCO's other CIOs include Andrew Balls, Managing Director and CIO – Global Fixed Income, Mark Kiesel, Managing Director and CIO – Global Credit, Marc Seidner, Managing Director and CIO – Non-traditional Strategies, and Qi Wang, Managing Director and CIO – Portfolio Implementation.

Professional Biography

Mr. Mittal is a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer – Core Strategies based in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, and a portfolio manager for fixed income multi-sector portfolios across the duration and credit spectrum. As CIO of Core strategies, Mr. Mittal has leadership and oversight responsibilities for strategies across our Low and Moderate Duration, Total Return, and Long Duration strategy suite. Morningstar named him winner of the 2020 U.S. Morningstar Award for Investing Excellence in the Rising Talent category. Mr. Mittal also serves on the board of Orangewood Foundation. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients' capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world's largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

