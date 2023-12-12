Nasdaq Private Market Hires Marc Perkins, CFA, As Head Of Data And Financial Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) , an industry pioneer and a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock, announced today that the company has hired Marc Perkins, CFA, as a Managing Director and its new Head of Data and Financial Products . In his new role, Mr. Perkins will lead the development and customer acquisition strategy for the company's private market data products globally. He will be based in New York, and report to Eric Folkemer , Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of NPM .



At NPM, Mr. Perkins will focus on building out and marketing the company's Tape DTM proprietary data product. Tape D provides valuations, firmographics, as well as trade and market data for secondary investors, brokers, shareholders, and private companies that interact with NPM. By generating high-integrity, institutional-grade data and market intelligence, NPM is designing a best-in-class platform for market participants to leverage as they evaluate their trading decisions.

Prior to NPM, Mr. Perkins was the Vice President of Commercial Products at Caplight, where he was part of the Founding Team and helped create, develop, and commercialize the Caplight Data product. Previously, he was a Founder at Sesame Analytics. Earlier in his career, Mr. Perkins was a Director within Client Development at T-REX and the Head of Business Development at Finalis. He was also a Senior M&A Associate at IBM, where he spent four years developing AI models and data utilities within financial services. Mr. Perkins began his career as a Sales and Analytics Representative at Bloomberg, where he covered fixed income broker-dealers. He earned his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University and is a CFA charterholder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marc to NPM,” said Mr. Folkemer .“Marc has an in-depth understanding of the secondary landscape and is a proven leader within the data space. With his extensive experience engineering and commercializing financial products, he will help accelerate the growth of our data division and tools that serve the needs of private market clients across our platform.”

NPM partners with some of the world's fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies to facilitate company-sponsored liquidity programs. Its SecondMarketTM trading marketplace is quickly gaining adoption by sellers and buyers who trade private company shares. The company's patent-pending Transfer and Settlement product efficiently manages share transfer activity from match through settlement for some of the most sophisticated private companies, banks, and brokers. Its private market data helps individuals and entities better evaluate global investment opportunities.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed more than $45 billion in transactional value across over 650 company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 160,000 individual eligible shareholders and investors.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM's product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB, and Allen & Company.

Learn more at .

