Privia Health To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its management team plans to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, beginning at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT.
The live webcast and replay of the event will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" priviahealth/news-and-events/events-and-presentation .
About Privia Health
Privia HealthTM is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health's platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth .
