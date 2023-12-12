Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Major Breakthrough In Apple Polyphenol Technology, Set To Boost Fiscal 2024 Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XI'AN, China, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solution providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that the Company has achieved significant breakthrough in apple polyphenol extraction technology. This development is set to drive considerable growth in BON's apple polyphenol products in the upcoming fiscal year.



Apple polyphenol is a mixed natural compound that is widely used in dietary supplements and personal care products. However, due to the nature of its chemical instability, apple polyphenol's application and production always encounters technical difficulties and high production costs, which are deemed as one of the main impediments to the commercialization of apple polyphenols. After ten years of efforts in its R&D, with this pioneered technology, the Company is able to solve the quality stability problem and remove extra residues of the pesticide in the products, while significantly reducing costs.

Mr. Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of BON, commented:“We are proud to overcome the main commercialization barriers of apple polyphenol through technological innovation. Currently, our annual production capacity of apple polyphenol is approximately 300 to 500 tons. With the new technology breakthrough, we expect this product to make significant progress in dietary supplements and personal care products, where sales are expected to significantly increase with a trajectory of continued rapid growth. With its strong functionality and broad application range, we believe that the apple polyphenol segment will become be a key driver for our sustainable growth and a transformative force in the industry, significantly enhancing shareholder value for the company.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend,""should,""believe,""expect,""anticipate,""project,""estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:



Bon Natural Life

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: ...