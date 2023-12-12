Pioneer Consulting Selected To Continue Support Of The FISH Submarine Cable System In Alaska

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cordova Telecom Cooperative contracts with Pioneer to oversee the engineering of the“FISH in SEAK” cable system, bringing reliable and redundant connectivity to Alaska's remote Southeast regions

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces it has been selected to provide initial engineering and design services for the FISH in SEAK submarine cable system (Fiber Internet Serving Homes in Southeast Alaska), an early-stage submarine cable which complements the FISH in AK project (Fiber Internet Serving Homes in Alaska). Contracted by Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Inc. , a member-owned telecommunications cooperative, Pioneer will additionally oversee the selection of a permitting company and marine route survey contractor for the FISH in AK cable, following its successful completion of the cable's engineering and design phase.



Engineering of a 900 km undersea cable for FISH in SEAK began in fall 2023. FISH in SEAK will further expand the system's critical connectivity to some of the most remote areas of Southeast Alaska, delivering greater broadband capacity to local communities. The FISH in SEAK and FISH in AK cables will connect at a landing station hub in Cordova, Alaska.

"We are thrilled to continue this critical work with the Cordova Telecom Cooperative," said Philip de Guzman, Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting. "It is an honor to support the various stages of this project to bring expanded connectivity and greater reliability to Cordova and the surrounding communities."

"It is exciting to see the FISH project become a reality," said Jeremiah Beckett, CEO of Cordova Telecom Cooperative. "As we begin work on FISH in SEAK, we are encouraged by the redundancy and internet capacity that the overall submarine system will provide to our communities."

The FISH project is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program , an initiative to provide connectivity to rural and underserved communities. Once fully implemented, FISH in AK will connect Cordova and Seward, with branching units to Johnstone Point and the Village of Chenga, while FISH in SEAK will connect Cordova and Juneau, with additional fiber connections to Yakutat, Pelican, Gustavus, and Hoonah.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity visit, or follow the company at @PioneerConsults.

About Cordova Telecom Cooperative

Cordova Telecom Cooperative is a member-owned local co-op serving the telephone, high speed internet, television, and technology needs of the community of Cordova, Alaska since 1978. Founded in 1997, Cordova Wireless provides cellular voice, text, and data services to Cordova, as well as Prince William Sound fishing grounds and Yakutat, Alaska. More information about Cordova Telecom and Cordova Wireless can be found at , and on Facebook at .

Media Contact

Shannon Murphy

Trevi Communications for Pioneer Consulting

...

