Dallas-Fort Worth Orthopaedic Practice Announces The Addition Of New Orthopaedic Surgeon

Robert P. Runner, MD joins the All-Star Orthopaedics team with a strong background in hip and knee replacement.

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The All-Star Orthopaedics team is happy to announce the addition of Dallas knee and hip surgeon Robert P. Runner, MD to the practice. Dr. Runner is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and specializes in both hip reconstruction and knee replacement. His vast educational background includes obtaining a Bachelor of Science with Distinction degree in biology and economics from the University of Virginia and his medical degree from the Emory University School of Medicine. He also completed his orthopaedic surgery residency from the Emory University School of Medicine, then continued his education with an adult reconstruction fellowship at the Hoag Orthopaedic Institute/Orthopaedic Specialty Institute.Along with other surgeons at All-Star Orthopaedics, Dr. Runner is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He has held academic positions teaching both USC and Harbor UCLA residents, as well as an assistant professor position with Corewell Health. His honors, awards, and achievements include winning the 2018 William A. Grana Best Original Research Award from Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine and serving as Emory Orthopaedics' Administrative Chief Resident between 2017 and 2018.Dr. Runner says he is committed to restoring joint function for his patients and, in turn, enhancing their quality of life. He prides himself on utilizing advanced joint replacement treatments and techniques, and is particularly experienced in addressing the effects of immobilizing conditions such as arthritis. Dr. Runner strives to provide patients with both high-quality and compassionate care while working alongside the All-Star Orthopaedics team to help individuals overcome common conditions and improve their day-to-day lives.About All-Star OrthopaedicsThe All-Star Orthopaedics team, consisting of accomplished orthopaedic surgeons , provides a comprehensive array of specialty treatments to address a diverse range of concerns. These include options from sports medicine care, foot and ankle surgeries, and joint replacement to expertly handling intricate procedures involving the hand and wrist, spine, and other orthopaedic services. Side by side with physician assistants and physical therapists at their Dallas and Fort Worth-area offices, the All-Star Orthopaedics doctors are dedicated to helping patients maintain their health and mobility in a safe, comfortable setting. The doctors are available for interview upon request.For more information about All-Star Orthopaedics, please visit allstarortho and facebook/allstarortho/.To view the original source of this release, click here:###All-Star OrthopaedicsIrving Office400 W LBJ FwySuite 330Irving, TX 75063(817) 421-5000Southlake Office910 E. Southlake Blvd.Suite 155Southlake, TX 76092(817) 421-5000Flower Mound Office4951 Long Prairie RoadSuite 100Flower Mound, TX 75028(817) 421-5000Alliance Office3124 N Tarrant PkwySuite 200Fort Worth, TX 76177(817) 421-5000Rosemont Media

