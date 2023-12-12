Veyond Metaverse Receives 2023 M100 Award For Groundbreaking XR And AI Technologies In 5D Digital Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M100 Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veyond Metaverse is honored to be recognized at the 2023 M100 Awards, a prestigious event celebrating significant advancements in AI, AR, VR, Metaverse, and Web3 technologies. This award highlights Veyond Metaverse's role as a leader in XR healthcare technology, especially in XR 5D Digital Surgery and AI. The accolade, shared with renowned companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), Nike, Epic Games, and Roblox, signifies the award's recognition of excellence and innovation.Leading Innovation in XR and AI Healthcare:Committed to transforming healthcare and broadening access, Veyond Metaverse continues to excel with its platform, Veyond Connect . Integrating Extended Reality (XR) with Artificial Intelligence (AI), this platform is at the vanguard of digital surgery. Veyond Connect, offering immersive 5D experiences, revolutionizes surgical procedures, medical training, and collaborative practices in the healthcare sector. The M100 Awards recognition is a testament to our dedication to evolving healthcare technology.A Focus on Transformative Solutions:In a landmark achievement for healthcare innovation, Veyond Metaverse successfully conducted the world's first digital surgery in September 2023 using Veyond Connect, bridging a distance of 8,500 KMs between two surgeons in Paris and Shwe La Min Hospital in Yangon. This pioneering endeavor, blending XR and AI technologies, firmly establishes our role as a frontrunner in transformative XR 5D digital healthcare solutions. Our efforts extend beyond mere technological advancement; we are dedicated to improving patient outcomes and making healthcare more accessible on a global scale. This significant achievement was also featured in a USA Today article, underscoring the widespread recognition of our innovative work. We deeply appreciate the acknowledgment from The Metaverse Spectrum and the M100 Awards panel, which reaffirms our position as a leading innovator in XR 5D digital healthcare.For more insights into our innovative healthcare solutions, please visit .

