Lionbridge Games Opens New Studio In Warsaw

Studio Expansion to Support Multiservice Growth of Lionbridge Games

- Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge GamesWARSAW, POLAND, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge Games , the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, opened the doors to its new Warsaw studio last month. The new location features expanded testing and audio capabilities to meet the growing demand for game localization in Europe and around the world.“We've been in Warsaw for over 20 years – our team has evolved, our services have evolved, and we're constantly innovating to reflect that,” said Michał Błoński, Senior Test Director, Lionbridge Games Europe.“The new facility is not only a testament to Lionbridge Games' presence in Poland but to our industry leadership. With top-notch security measures and a robust IT infrastructure, the facility ensures a secure and efficient working environment, making Lionbridge Games well-prepared for future growth and continued success.”The newly expanded Warsaw studio is one of 16 Lionbridge Games locations, alongside Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Milan, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; São Paulo, Brazil; San José, Costa Rica; Mexico City, Mexico; Los Angeles, California (USA); Boise, Idaho (USA); Montreal, Canada; Taipei, Taiwan; Bangkok, Thailand; Seoul, South Korea; Yokohama, Japan; and Jinan and Beijing, China. This studio network allows Lionbridge Games to deliver solutions that blend customer proximity and regional talent excellence with global scale.Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge Games, underscored the importance of the new studio.“Our Warsaw location manages a lot of key projects. The upgraded facilities are really going to expand our global capacity,” said Delisle.“The inauguration was a proud moment and a significant milestone for Lionbridge Games. I'm thrilled to unite our testing, localization, audio, and player experience teams in this new, state-of-the-art 'home.'”As Lionbridge Games nears its 10th anniversary, the newly opened Warsaw studio is indicative of the company's growth and unwavering commitment to delivering stellar global gaming experiences.About Lionbridge GamesLionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, game localization, original and global voiceover recording, functional and localization testing, player support and community moderation services, as well as in-lab and crowd-based market research. Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" lionbridg .

