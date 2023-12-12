Pioneering Safety Technology Company MAGTEC Joins Together For Safer Roads In Advancing Innovative Road Safety Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Magtec and Together for Safer Roads Advance Road Safety Technology Solutions

BROOKLYN, NY, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Together for Safer Roads (TSR), a leading non-governmental organization dedicated to fostering cross-sector partnerships and using technological innovation to enhance global fleet trucking safety, proudly announces MAGTEC as its newest member. MAGTEC, a trailblazer in fleet safety technology, joins TSR in its collaborative mission to enhance road safety and prevent traffic-related incidents on a global scale.“MAGTEC's forward-thinking work, centered on their pioneering SafeSpeed technology, aligns squarely with our goal to bring road safety technology leaders and fleet truck operators together to make our roads safer,” said Peter Goldwasser, TSR's Executive Director.“Innovation and collaboration are at the center of Together for Safer Roads, and we are thrilled to welcome MAGTEC as a new member.”Robert Morisset, Founder, President and CEO of MAGTEC, commented, "MAGTEC is committed to leveraging our technological expertise to advance Vision Zero – eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries among all road users – and contribute to a safer future. We look forward to working with TSR to reduce and ultimately eliminate traffic fatalities."Safespeed, MAGTEC's intelligent speed management system, automatically adjusts vehicle speeds according to posted speed limits, significantly reducing the risks associated with speed-related crashes. By collaborating with TSR, MAGTEC brings the power and ideas behind its technology to address the pressing issue of road safety alongside TSR's diverse member coalition, including fleet operators, tech innovators, and local governments.“As Board Chair of Together for Safer Roads, I'm thrilled to welcome road safety technology leader MAGTEC to our coalition of companies, organizations, and cities” said Andres Peñate, Together for Safer Roads Board Chair and Global VP Corporate Affairs at Anheuser-Busch InBev.“Their membership is an invaluable addition to TSR's work.”By uniting stakeholders, TSR's member coalition creates a unique environment for collaboration and knowledge sharing to achieve Vision Zero. The inclusion of MAGTEC further enhances TSR's ability to leverage technology and innovation in the pursuit of safer roads.####About Together For Safer Roads:Together for Safer Roads (TSR) is a leading non-governmental organization focused on building cross-sector partnerships to improve fleet trucking safety. Leveraging the technology, data, and expertise of its members, TSR creates innovative programs aimed at preventing traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities globally. TSR's membership includes some of the largest and most influential fleets worldwide, as well as prominent road safety technology companies. TSR collaborates with governments, businesses, and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management, and technology initiatives, with the ultimate goal of achieving Vision Zero - the complete eradication of traffic fatalities and severe injuries. Learn more at TSR's website.About MAGTEC:MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and improve security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship product, SafeSpeed® provides life saving Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and is the only retrofittable technology for all vehicle types. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc.

Judy Klyn

Together for Safer Roads

+1 203-921-9039

...