Fieldbin Unveils New Features To Its Field Service Management Software To Usher In New Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FieldBin gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits.

Additions Enhance Documentation, International Job Estimates, Customer Service Needs

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FieldBin , a field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced it is rolling out several new features to its application later this month and in early 2024. These include a new PDF Engine, currency switching capabilities, a skills and categories tagging feature for employees, Stripe improvements for access management, and additional two-way SMS communications.The new PDF engine allows FieldBin users to generate PDFs with custom fields and enables support for future PDF customization features. With currency switching, companies outside of the U.S. will be able to generate invoices and estimates using their local currencies. The skills and categories tagging feature helps contractors better align their employees with specific calls, jobs, and tasks. Stripe improvements for access management help users designate and manage payment administrators, while additional two-way SMS communications provide more seamless contact between contractors and their customers.“This has been a big year for FieldBin as we continue to deliver new features that give hard-working contractors and other trade professionals the technology tools they need to work smarter, land more jobs, and increase profits,” says FieldBin CEO and Co-Founder, Ralph Sita.“We're excited about these new additions to the FieldBin application and look forward to helping our customers grow in 2024.”FieldBin is the easiest software tool for hard-working, field service trade business owners and teams who want to reduce the hassle of back-office operations, cut down on paperwork, and streamline processes. Its features include work order scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal, and customer management with a simple-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and easy drag-and-drop functionality – all accessible from anywhere on any device.Earlier this year, FieldBin was recognized as a Globee Awards IT World Award winner for building a top- rated field service software solution to help hard-working trade professionals in the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, contracting, and similar industries make their jobs easier and more profitable. Its design has helped companies deal with worker shortages and combat rising material costs during this economic downturn.About FieldBinFieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. For more information, visit

Matthew Pugh

Pugh & Tiller PR for FieldBin

+1 4435271552

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn