Global Platform As A Service (Paas) Market Surges, Projected To Reach $85.92 Billion By 2027

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Platform as a Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023

The global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market is poised for robust growth, with the market size anticipated to rise from $55.94 billion in 2022 to $61.42 billion in 2023, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand to $85.92 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 8.8%.

The global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market showcases a diverse landscape, segmented across various dimensions to meet the specific needs of industries:

1 Type:

.Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM)

.Database Management Systems (DBMS)

.Business Intelligence Platform (BIP)

.Application Development on Cloud

2 Deployment:

.Public Cloud

.Private Cloud

.Hybrid Cloud

3 End User:

.Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI)

.Technology

.Retail

.Distribution

.Education Services

.Travel and Transport

.Healthcare and Life Sciences

.Other End-Users

Internet Penetration Driving Market Growth

The increasing penetration of the internet serves as a catalyst for the PaaS market, as accessible technology and broadband internet become widespread. The growing internet user base, exemplified by the 5.07 billion users worldwide (63.5% of the global population) reported by DataReportal in October 2022, fuels the demand for PaaS providers. India, with 692 million active internet users, is projected to reach 900 million by 2025, as per Livemint. This surge in internet usage is a key driver for the PaaS market's upward trajectory.

Major Players in the PaaS Market

Key players shaping the PaaS market landscape include Amazon Web Service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Function, Red Hat, Inc., Oracle Cloud PaaS, SAP SE, Engine Yard, ActiveState Software Inc., Software AG, VMware Inc., Cloud Foundry, EMC Corporation, and AT&T Inc.

Regional Insights: North America Takes the Lead

North America emerged as the largest region in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) market in 2022, followed closely by Western Europe as the second-largest region. The global market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

