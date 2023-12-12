Fertility Treatments Market Poised For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach $22.77 Billion By 2027 With An 8.4% CAGR.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The fertility services market is anticipated to achieve a size of $90.14 billion by 2027, with a 13.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023.

The fertility services market is expanding due to increasing infertility rates. Western Europe is projected to dominate the fertility services market share. Key players in the fertility services market include Merck KGaA, Care Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Vitrolife, Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute.

Fertility Services Market Segments

.By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination

.By Service: Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor

.By Application: Male, Female

.By Geography: The global fertility services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. These services are used to increase the chances of bearing a child.

Read More On The Fertility Services Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fertility Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fertility Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fertility Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

IVF Services Global Market Report 2023



Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2023



Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn