Mext Revolutionizes Elearning With Innovative Authoring Toolbox For Personalized Metaverse Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hanène Maupas, CEO of MextPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mext (Metaverse Extender) takes a giant leap into the future of education by unveiling an unprecedented eLearning authoring toolbox. This innovative tool empowers eLearning professionals to effortlessly shape their own Metaverse environments and seamlessly design courses within personalized digital spaces.The Mext Platform introduces cutting-edge technology, enabling professionals to easily create 3D digital spaces for course development. These spaces, customized on-the-fly, boast avatars, AI-Assistants, spatial audio, video conferencing, communication tools, games, events modules, scoring systems, and a VR interface compatible with MetaQuest. Furthermore, it leverages blockchain technology for certificate issuance and NFT integration.Designed for eLearning companies eager to harness the potential of the Metaverse, 3D gaming, and the web3 era, Mext's eLearning Authoring Toolbox offers an accessible, quick, and affordable solution for creating courses that incorporate these technologies. The platform allows for real-time updates without any coding knowledge, enabling both trainers and learners to become content creators, fostering an active content creation environment during eLearning sessions.Recognizing the power of active content creation, particularly for younger generations like Gen Alpha, who are native to the metaverse, and Gen Zers aspiring to be creators rather than passive learners, Mext's tools provide a powerful solution for creating rapid learning courses.The 3D interactive and intelligent courses redefine the learning experience, allowing teachers and learners to virtually immerse themselves in the content. Avatars and spatial audio facilitate natural and engaging discussions, while chat and video options offer flexibility for trainers to adapt to learners' needs.The Mext authoring toolbox prioritizes data protection by ensuring full GDPR compliance. Seamlessly integrate it into your Learning Management System (LMS) with dedicated Mext support for a secure and streamlined experience.Mrs. Hanène Maupas, CEO of Mext, stated, "We believe in inclusive learning, where everyone deserves access to the most advanced courses. With this eLearning authoring toolbox for courses in the Metaverse, we aim to empower all learning professionals with an affordable toolbox to create 3D interactive courses with AI, VR, and web3 integration."Mext's revolutionary eLearning Authoring Toolbox sets a new standard for immersive and dynamic education, making advanced learning experiences accessible to all. For more information, please visit our website.

Marva OKILI

Mext

+33 6 65 91 99 91

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The future of education is Mextified