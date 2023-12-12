Inner Glow's Sol Defense Gummies Made To Help Protect Consumers From UV Rays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Science-Driven Supplements Founder says they created Sol Defense gummies because the last decade was the hottest on record and patients need additional protection beyond sunscreen

Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is getting hotter and CEO and founder of Inner Glow, Dr. Galaria says this doesn't just impact our surroundings, it also impacts us as people because UV levels and temperatures are correlated. As physicians who diagnose and treat skin cancer it's critical we educate the public about the importance of sunscreen and additional sun protection methods. According to CNN, "two major reports published last month paint an alarming picture of this unprecedented heat: Humanity has just lived through the hottest 12-month period in at least 125,000 years, according to one, while the other declared that 2023 is "virtually certain" to be the hottest year in recorded history, after five consecutive months of record-obliterating temperatures."

Given that the sun is responsible for 80% of our aging and sunscreen application is far from perfect, we wanted to create products that enhance our patients ability to be outside without getting burned. Our Dermatologist and Plastic Surgeon developed brand Inner Glow has two products to help protect against sun damage,

Sol Defense and Age Defense ($29.99 & $48.00 at innerglowvitamins

and amazon ).

Sol Defense is an easy and delicious, on-the-go gummy that can be taken anywhere without water or the need to swallow large pills. Easily throw Sol Defense into a beach bag, as it will maintain its shape and not melt at even 170+ degrees, unlike other gelatin-based gummies. "I recommend this, not just for beach days when you need an added boost of protection, but for the chronic daily exposure that people don't realize adds up. Runners, golfers and hikers really love this product because they are sweating off their sunscreen and not as conscious about reapplication." Dr. Noreen Galaria, Board certified Dermatologist and Founder of Inner Glow vitamins says, "layering sun protection is important. This product is not meant as a replacement for sunscreen but rather as an additional tool to slow damage. Add it to your anti photoaging arsenal along with sunglasses or a hat." With polypodium leucotomos, a safe botanical derived from a fern that is scientifically proven to provide sun protection and Niacinamide, a B vitamin loved by dermatologists worldwide, this age defying gummy is a great addition to your existing sun protection routine.



Inner Glow Vitamins are the culmination of extensive research and were developed by a Dermatologist and Plastic surgeon with over 40 years of combined experience. Each ingredient is carefully selected for its potent properties, ensuring optimal effectiveness in promoting skin health and rejuvenation, and is manufactured in FDA regulated facilities.

Their current lineup of science-driven supplements also includes the Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Formula, featuring powerhouse ingredients such as



Saw Palmetto to regulate hormonal causes of hair loss

Ashwagandha to help stress related shed,

Collagen to give your hair shine Moringa leaf to help thicken the hair.

This hair formula has all 21 ingredients you need for hair growth.

The collection also includes Age Defense Vitamins. This anti-aging powerhouse helps protect against acute sun damage with polypodium and green tea and also has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatories like pycnogenol, a bark from the south of France to help reverse chronic photoaging.

ABOUT INNER GLOW:

In the United States, supplements do not have to be regulated by the FDA and often contain unhelpful and unsafe ingredients. Frustrated by this lack of safe, effective, and reasonably priced supplements, Dermatologist, Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD FAAD began researching individualized options for patients combining the practices of allopathic and naturopathic medicine. These recommended combinations, as well as a decade of research and patient feedback led her to create Inner Glow, non-GMO, third party verified supplements that are backed by science.



