Hunt Demarest, CPA/ABV Of Paar Melis And Associates New Book Release, Wrenches To Write Offs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hunt Demarest with Paar Melis and Associates, Expert Accounting & Tax Services Specializing in Automotive Repair Shops.

MOUNT AIRY, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Demarest, CPA/ABV of Paar Melis and Associates (a specialized accounting and tax firm for automotive repair shops) educates shop owners to make better financial decisions, resulting in greater success for them, and their shops. Hunt released a book to assist shop owners in navigating tax season, the preparation and execution. This was in combination with partnering with "Aftermarket Radio Network " to produce and release a podcast, Business by the Numbers , with episodes on the same topics. The book can be downloaded for free at:

Join Hunt weekly as he discusses the financial side of owning an auto repair shop, helping shop owners nationwide develop a core understanding of their shop's financials.

Wrenches to Write-Offs is an invaluable resource for auto repair shop owners, diving deep into the specifics of financial management during the critical tax season. This book is tailored specifically for the automotive repair industry, addressing unique challenges and opportunities shop owners face when dealing with taxes.

Continue Reading

"The motivation behind writing this book was to shed light on major strategies, tactics, and common questions that arise from shop owners surrounding taxes. These topics have all been previously featured on my podcast, "Business by the Numbers," and have been repurposed to serve as a guide to help you navigate the ever-evolving world of taxes. While not all the strategies may be applicable to you now, having this knowledge background may offer you more clarity and potential cost savings down the road!" – Hunt, "Wrenches to Write Off's"

As an accounting and tax firm specializing in automotive repair shops, Paar Melis and Associates strives to educate shop owners to make smart financial decisions that can lead them to greater success for owners and their shops. In Hunt's book, he offers 11 short and digestible chapters featuring some of these topics:

1: Effective Tax Planning

2: Navigating Tax Season

3: Entity Choices

4: Owner's Distributions

5: Can I Expense That? Should I?

6: Not All Deductions Are Equal

7: Handling Big Purchases

8: The 1031 Exchange

9: EV and Solar Tax Credits

10: The Single Best Tax Deduction

11: Deciphering Tax Deadlines

Hunt Demarest of Paar Melis and Associates, is qualified to speak on best practices and strategies because they have been providing unparalleled tax and accounting services to the automotive repair industry since 1992. They have over 600 auto repair shop clients. They are knowledgeable about specific tax laws that pertain to repair shops as well as most POS/SMS systems they use. That allows them to help shop owners really understand their financials so they can work together to improve the shop's profitability. Since the automotive repair industry is their focus, they can provide industry specific insight that other accountants cannot provide. According to a current client, Brian Moak of "Heart Certified Auto Care" in Chicago, IL, "Paar Melis has been able to really help us master our data at a level that I have not yet been able to do with any other provider that I've worked with. Part of the big excitement around working with Paar Melis is that that data is why we think we'll be able to catapult past our previous record year... I've never had the type of partnership that I'm feeling from an accountant before."

About Paar Melis and Associates

Paar Melis and Associates was founded by Jason Paar and Reed Melis who have a wealth of experience providing expert accounting and tax service to automotive repair businesses since 1992. Services provided by Paar Melis include Accounting Services, Tax Returns, Bookkeeping, Valuations, Succession Planning, QuickBooks Training, cleanup and tailoring. Visit

for more information.

About Business By The Numbers Podcast

On the Business by the Numbers Podcast, every week, Hunt Demarest discusses the financial side of owning an auto repair shop, helping shop owners nationwide develop a core understanding of their shop's financials. Visit



Contact: Claire Coyle

443 370 9447

[email protected]

SOURCE Paar Melis and Associates