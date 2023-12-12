GITAI USA Inc. Receives Prominent National Institute Of Standards And Technology Compliance Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Robotics startup achieves compliance with essential security requirements, strengthening future government contracts and partnerships.



TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, is pleased to announce that it has received the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP800-171, or 800-171 compliance certification. This codification of recommended security requirements protects the confidentiality of controlled unclassified information (CUI).

For the federal government to successfully conduct its vital missions and functions, it is paramount that the CUI residing in non-federal systems and organizations remains protected. This cybersecurity framework covers systems that store CUI – namely, design specifications for weapons, communications and space systems.

"As a non-federal organization that processes, stores and transmits CUI, GITAI has a direct obligation to safeguard this critical information," said GITAI founder and CEO Sho Nakanose. "GITAI's vision is to provide safe and affordable means of labor to build space colonies and cities on the Moon and Mars – compliance with regulations like NIST 800-171 allows us to continue to pursue that vision."

By abiding by the national cybersecurity safety standards of NIST 800-171, GITAI ensures that its technology offerings are suitable for government partnerships. Moreover, because GITAI is among the first space robotics providers to receive the NIST 800-171 compliance certification, it positions itself as an ideal provider for the government and commercial sectors of the space industry.

About GITAI

GITAI is the world's leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and cities on Mars. For more on GITAI's products, services, and upcoming missions, visit: GITAI .

