DSV, 1076 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Agility's total ownership of DSV A/S is unchanged. As of 8 December 2023, Agility directly or indirectly holds 19,304,348 shares in DSV A/S, corresponding to 8.81% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP (Agility) has informed DSV that as a result of an internal group reorganisation, Agility's holding of shares in DSV A/S has changed between wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Agility as follows:

