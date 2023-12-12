               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
DSV, 1076 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT


12/12/2023 8:48:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1076

Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP (Agility) has informed DSV that as a result of an internal group reorganisation, Agility's holding of shares in DSV A/S has changed between wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Agility as follows:

Subsidiary Holding of shares in DSV A/S previously Holding of shares in DSV A/S as of 8 December 2023 Company structure
Agility Investment
B.V. 		19,304,348 3,304,348 Wholly owned indirect subsidiary
Agility Strategies
Holding I Limited 		0 16,000,000 Wholly owned indirect subsidiary
Agility total direct or indirect holding 19,304,348 19,304,348 Parent company

Agility's total ownership of DSV A/S is unchanged. As of 8 December 2023, Agility directly or indirectly holds 19,304,348 shares in DSV A/S, corresponding to 8.81% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

