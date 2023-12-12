SCALINX And Arteris Partner On Advanced Communications Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arteris' silicon-proven network-on-chip interconnect IP products, Ncore and FlexNoC, optimize power, performance and area enabling ambitious high-frequency connectivity for 5G antennas

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that SCALINX, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in mixed-signal SoC design, has licensed Ncore and FlexNoC interconnect IP for its next-generation Modem SoC dedicated to wireless communication infrastructures. The Arteris interconnect IP products facilitate enhanced efficiency, improved economics and faster time to market in the 5G communications sector.



SCALINX's data-conversion SCCORETM technology enables the design of highly integrated mixed-signal SoCs capable of processing wideband and multi-carrier signals with outstanding energy efficiency. SCALINX's new Modem SoC will provide telecom players with the power to deliver ultra-high capacity, multi-gigabit links over longer distances at an optimized total cost of ownership for microwave, millimeter-wave and multi-band equipment.

“We are excited to partner with Arteris to accelerate the creation and delivery of an advanced communication SoC,” said Hussein Fakhoury, CEO of SCALINX.“Now, we can focus our resources where we bring the most value. Our company will leverage Arteris' proven Ncore and FlexNoC technology and interconnect expertise for a combination that allows us to provide our customers with the best products in the shortest amount of time.”

“Our silicon-proven IP technology facilitates the design of multi-band, multi-carrier SoCs to meet the demands of this ambitious project,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“The potential for the SCALINX technology is extensive, and it could have a significant impact on the future of communications.”

Arteris Ncore cache coherent network-on-chip interconnect IP provides scalability, low latency and power-efficient communication for superior performance. In addition, FlexNoC physically aware network-on-chip interconnect IP accelerates the time to market by reducing the number of iterations, so design teams are empowered to achieve power, performance and area goals within schedule and on budget.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris .

About SCALINX

SCALINX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in design and marketing of highly-integrated mixed-signal products, connecting physical and digital worlds. Our product offer includes evaluation boards and user-friendly software for rapid system prototyping.

In addition to our product portfolio, SCALINX offers ASIC design & supply services. Our broad and growing internal portfolio of IP reduces development risks, accelerating time to market and enabling optimal returns on investments.

SCALINX proprietary Smart Conversion CORE (SCCORETM) technology enables power-efficient Integrated Circuits with on-chip, conditioning, data conversion and digital processing of wideband signals. Our products and services address Defense & Aerospace, Test & Measurement equipment and Communications markets.

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Gina Jacobs

Arteris

+1 408 560 3044

...