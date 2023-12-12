LPGA International's Hills Course Thriving After Installation Of New Greens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LPGA's Hills Course installed new TifEagle bermudagrass greens

Acclaimed course's greens were restored to their original size and specifications, an effort that netted an additional 26,600 square feet of putting surface

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- One of Daytona Beach's premier layouts - the Hills Course at LPGA International - has reopened to rave reviews following a comprehensive greens renovation project.The acclaimed Arthur Hills design closed in April for a five-month project that restored the course's greens to their original size and USGA specifications, an effort that netted an additional 26,600 square feet of putting surface. Prior to the installation of the new TifEagle bermudagrass greens, the Hills Course had 65,340 square feet of putting surface, a number that jumped to 92,000 square feet.LPGA International, a 36-hole property, previously installed TifEagle on the Jones Course, making the decision to install the ultradwarf bermuda that is ideally suited for Daytona Beach's climate on Hills Course an easy one. The new putting surfaces, which are in pristine condition as the area looks forward to its peak winter and spring seasons, will attract much of the attention, but the Hills Course enjoyed other significant upgrades during the project.More than 300 tons of sand was brought in to restore the layout's bunker complexes and cart paths were resurfaced throughout the property, dramatically enhancing an experience that has long been regarded among Central Florida's best.A ballstriker's design, the Hills Course challenges players with fairways lined by beautiful magnolia trees and native pines. The 4.5-star layout stretches to 6,954 yards and features five sets of tees, providing a fair challenge for players of all skill levels.LPGA International is also home to the highly touted Jones Course and helps anchor the Daytona Beach golf scene. Daytona Beach is home to nearly 20 courses and is an easy drive from multiple PGA Tour stops, making it an ideal destination for golfers in search of good times on and off the course.With multiple package options, which allow groups the opportunity to bundle golf and accommodations, and the lure of the World's Most Famous Beach, Daytona Beach is a fast-emerging golf destination.For more information, go to .

