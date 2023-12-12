Proper Insurance Releases The Hidden Dangers Of Allowing Pets In A Short-Term Rental Property And Tips For Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As more hosts open their homes on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, they're often faced with the decision of whether to allow guests to bring pets. Advertising the home as a pet-friendly property can open it up to a larger audience and boost booking and success. Proper Insurance understands that the advantages can be worthwhile, so they have created a policy that protects hosts from potential risks that could arise from pets.With no pet screening on the animals coming into the hosts' home on a regular basis, it could open hosts up to claims that the host's insurance is not equipped to cover. The top concerns around allowing pets, include the possibilities of flea infestations, dog bites, and property damage. While most pet owners are responsible, accidents can happen.Dealing with fleas can be extremely costly, not only for extermination but also for potential loss of business revenue while the home is under remediation. These parasites can quickly spread throughout furnishings like couches, rugs, mattresses and more. Exterminations often take more than one visit and can be expensive.Dog bites can lead to liability issues if guests or neighbors are injured. A host could be held responsible for any injuries even if the property is not advertised as pet-friendly.Most homeowners' policies have exclusions for dog breeds and guest-caused damage, which would include damage caused by a pet. This would leave hosts responsible for reporting damage to their guests and hoping they cover it or pay for damages themselves.While allowing pets can have upsides like increased bookings, hosts should weigh the risks and consider safeguards. One recommendation is purchasing short-term rental insurance that includes coverage for guest-caused damage (even by a guest's pet), fleas and general liability coverage.Proper urges hosts to carefully evaluate the pros and cons of allowing pets and having a solution for furry animal mishaps if hosts decide to welcome pets into their homes. Taking preventative measures like investing in comprehensive insurance can help hosts reap the rewards of increased demand while minimizing their exposure if an accident does occur. With the proper diligence and safeguards, hosts can safely accommodate guests and their pets for a positive experience all around.About Proper Insurance:Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, offering unmatched coverage for properties in all 50 states. Their comprehensive policy protects property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include coverage for guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability, bed bugs and fleas, squatters, and more. Proper Insurance is dedicated to providing a second-to-none insurance experience with a focus on comprehensive coverage, education from super agents, and world-class service with claims.

