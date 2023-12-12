Ukrainian Soldiers' Mental Health & Rehabilitation Focus Of Visit To Ukraine By Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Fndn Reps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, founded in 2016, provides medical supplies for hospitals in Kyiv and helps facilitate physician training and research programs between U.S. and Ukrainian physicians.

ACHF Representatives Scheduled to Visit Kyiv & Other Cities for Aid Evaluation

- Lena Denman, president of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian FoundationNORTH ZULCH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When Arlene Campbell first visited Ukraine the country was newly independent and the idea that Russia would attack its neighbor was almost beyond the realm of possibility. Now, leaders of the nonprofit named in her honor are traveling to Ukraine to continue their goodwill efforts and call attention to the mental health and rehabilitation access issues facing military personnel and civilians impacted by the war Arlene Campbell never dreamed would happen.Since the start of the conflict that began in February 2022, the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation has facilitated the delivery of $3.5 million worth of medical supplies and equipment weighing 64 tons to Ukraine. The nonprofit has assisted 23 health facilities and reached 1.5 million beneficiaries.Contributions to the Foundation enable this important work to continue at a time when future U.S. government funding to Ukraine is in doubt.As the war nears the start of its third year, its impact continues to increase. In August 2023, US officials reported that the total casualties from the conflict were close to 500,000, with Ukraine suffering 70,000 killed and between 100,000 and 120,000 injured. Based on the number of wounded, researchers estimate that somewhere between 5,000 and 36,000 soldiers will suffer from psychological wounds. Plus, news reports indicate some 70 percent of the Ukrainian population have reported experiencing psychological and emotional issues.While some research shows high morale may reduce psychological casualties, levels of current traumatic illness and the persisting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) once the conflict has ended are likely to be high. The country's lack of access to mental health counseling and equipment for physical rehabilitation may impact Ukraine for generations to come.Departing on December 10th, representatives of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation are traveling to Kyiv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr to further ACHF's mission of"providing help with the physical, mental and spiritual health of the Ukrainian people in times of crises.""One thing we are hearing over and over again from the medical community in Ukraine is the alarming number of soldiers who are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and the pressing need for rehabilitation supplies," said Lena Denman, president of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation."Unfortunately, PTSD and medical supply shortages are not often discussed when allies talk of how they can support Ukraine and its people.""Soldiers have said they are eager to return to the fight but may not have access to the care they need to make that possible," continued Denman."What is alarming is that some health care facilities do not have the adequate equipment and resources to make that hope a reality with one hospital even issuing an appeal for a truckload of food to feed patients and staff.""We who have resources must do more to support not only the military personnel but the average Ukrainian citizen whose family, home and community are being devasted by this ongoing war," said Denman."Our goal for this visit is to raise awareness of these PTSD rates and facilitate the delivery of resources to soldiers and their families so they can help manage the condition and know that the people of the United States are still thinking of them."During her December visit, Denman will be visiting hospitals in Chernihiv and Zhytomyr where ACHF has been delivering aid since May 2023, which was ACHF's most recent monitoring and evaluation trip. She also will be going with ACHF's Ukrainian Assistant Mariia Ivanova to rehabilitation facilities in Rivne and Ternopil, to evaluate the need for medical equipment and food to health facilities that care for wounded soldiers and civilians.##

