Alliance Background's Screening University Earns Recognition From SHRM, Offering HR A Gateway To Excellence

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Background, a global leader in background screening solutions, is delighted to announce that its flagship Screening University program has achieved recognition as a SHRM Recertification Provider by the Society for Human Resources Management. This accolade positions Screening University as a innovative initiative in background screening education, providing HR leaders with the opportunity to earn Professional Development Credits (PDCs).Elevating HR Excellence: Screening University at the ForefrontLed by Dean, Curt Schwall (CCEP), Screening University, the industry leader in background screening education for the Human Resource community, has earned the distinction of being recognized by SHRM to offer recertification credits for SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) credentials.Assurance of Quality Education: SHRM's Stamp of ApprovalThe recognition from SHRM assures HR professionals that the continuing education courses offered by Screening University are endorsed and accepted towards recertification for SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP credentials. Holding the esteemed title of SHRM Recertification Provider is a testament to Dean, Curt Schwall (CCEP) and Alliance Background's commitment to providing high-quality HR Competency and Educational content.President and Founder's Vision: Empowering HR ProfessionalsExpressing her enthusiasm, Brittany Bollinger Boyle, President and Founder of Alliance Background, shared,“Creating the first background screening educational program opens up significant opportunities for HR professionals managing their organizations' background screening program. We are thrilled to support them in maintaining their professional certifications through our groundbreaking educational program. This is a crucial step in ensuring HR professionals have the tools needed to protect themselves and their employees.”Dean Schwall, comments:“We are so excited to further the professional development of HR Professionals by providing a series of PDC approved courses where attendees will learn about their federal, state and local compliance obligations, available screening products and services, key factors to consider in employment decision making and background screening policy development. At Alliance Background, we are committed to be a true partner with HR Professionals and are pleased to offer these courses in furtherance of that commitment.”Why Choose Screening University?1.Advanced Learning Content: Stay ahead with a curriculum developed and presented by subject matter experts with proven expertise in the field.2.SHRM-Endorsed Credits: Earn recertification credits accepted by SHRM, a mark of distinction and commitment to professional development.3.Strategic Career Advancement: with the tools and knowledge to excel in the dynamic field of Human Resources.Discover your background screening capabilities by enrolling in Screening University. Be part of an educational journey that not only enhances your skills but also contributes to the advancement of the HR community.For enrollment details and program information, visitAbout Alliance Background, LLC:As a leader in background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a comprehensive suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background focuses on delivering customizable solutions that meet the unique needs of each organization. The company prides itself on providing enterprise-level solutions with a personalized touch.

