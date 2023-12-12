High Profile Rockstar Brand I Am Unbreakabletm Launches One-Of-A-Kind Global Magazine Where Empowered Women Empower Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adrianne Fekete, Founder of I Am UnbreakableTM Global MediaNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Toronto-based Adrianne Fekete , Founder of I Am UnbreakableTM Global Media, is expanding her successful I Am UnbreakableTM brand with the much-anticipated launch of the publication.The uniqueness of the I Am UnbreakableTM Magazine comes from the diversity of the contributors, their industry background and their experiences. The I Am UnbreakableTM brand is set to reach new heights, providing a dynamic platform that magnifies women's voices globally."The I Am UnbreakableTM culture represents a community of fearless, resilient human leaders who share their authentic, unfiltered stories about their dirt road to personal and professional success with their powerhouse mindset. Simply put, they always followed their dreams, regardless of obstacles or outside influences, because the struggle is part of the story. That is where resilience and confidence start," says Adrianne."The fact that we are launching the I Am UnbreakableTM Magazine goes beyond my wildest dreams. We were set to distribute throughout North America; however, we recognize that women need us globally,” she explains. "Our purpose is to empower people with the Rockstar ConfidenceTM to pursue their dreams regardless of struggles or obstacles. People need to hear about the struggles because they are very real, and I feel this is the missing link. Through mentorship, awareness and advocacy, we have created a space for others to learn and grow. Our world is in a place right now where people need to feel hope, community, and trust. So that is what was built.”"Our mission is to empower women to exceed their own expectations, whether they are founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, leading a ground-breaking venture or creating positive change within their community or organization; movement forward is movement. We are dedicated to supporting women to unlock their full superpower potential while inspiring them to be the rockstar they were born to be," she adds.She adds, "And let's not forget about the fellas, too. Championing is essential for women's leadership success because they will rise further and faster when they know the men in their lives have got their backs."The I Am UnbreakableTM community, encompassing the podcast, magazine, speakers, and events, stands united in its commitment to amplifying voices that create a positive impact worldwide. These are the voices of outstanding thought leaders, change-makers and disruptors who are passionate about leadership, equality, mentorship and social impact. The I Am UnbreakableTM Magazine is another avenue within the community to share their authentic and unfiltered journeys to personal and professional success."This publication is a space within a supportive and inclusive platform that amplifies a woman's voice, their perspectives, experiences, and achievements. Through education, advocacy, and community building, we will be part of the solution. By encouraging women to embrace their strengths, cultivate their talents, and speak out confidently, we aim to create a world where every woman can freely express herself, shape her own narrative, and inspire positive change," she says.“As we gear up to unleash the one-of-a-kind playbook, we wanted you to know that these contributors, from all over the world, in every industry, are coming together for one common mission. To be a part of the solution because empowered women, empower women,” says Adrianne.The I Am UnbreakableTM movement is revolutionizing how women's voices are celebrated and heard worldwide.To learn more about the new magazine, please visit:For media interviews, please contact:Adrianne FeketeFounder, I Am UnbreakableTM...416-884-5100

