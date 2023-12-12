FIFA denounces attack on Turkish football referee by chairman of MKE Ankaragucu

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, FIFA, the global governing body for football, denounced the assault on a Turkish football referee perpetrated by the chairman of the top-tier league club MKE Ankaragucu.



"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," FIFA Leader Gianni Infantino stated in a post on social media.



"Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society," Infantino added.



He declared that referees, players, fans, as well as staff must be "safe and secure to enjoy the game," and urged the related authorities to impose the rules and added that it has to be "respected at all levels."



In a Monday Trendyol Super Lig match, 10-man Ankaragucu secured a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor, thanks to an injury-time equalizer.



However, the post-match events took a disturbing turn when Ankaragucu's chairman, Faruk Koca, stormed the pitch after the final whistle and physically assaulted Halil Umut Meler, a FIFA-licensed referee, punching him in the face. Following the attack, several individuals kicked the fallen referee. Meler was subsequently taken to a hospital in Ankara.



In response to this incident, the Turkish Football Federation took decisive action, suspending all league matches until further notice. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on Meler.



On Tuesday, Faruk Koca, the assailant, was taken into custody, as confirmed by Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc.

